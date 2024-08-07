Multi-million community hub hits key milestone in Surrey 

TRANSFORMATIVE redevelopment plans are underway in Weybridge, Surrey, that will place educational, commercial and wellbeing opportunities at the heart of the community.

The new Surrey County Council Weybridge Hub, located on the existing Weybridge Library site on Church Road, will include a new library, youth support service, activity area, and business space in a modern multi-use environment.

Integrating closely with the local community, lettable tenants will be able to make use of the commercial areas, with a bookable co-working system in place for local businesses and visiting guests. Regional broadcaster Brooklands Radio will also be a part of the new Weybridge Hub when it opens in Spring 2025.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is working with Surrey County Council and AtkinsRealis on the project, delivering principal design, interior design, architecture and landscape architecture services. The firm is also operating as lead designer via the Surrey Framework for RIBA Stages 1-3, and now as technical advisor for RIBA Stage 4.

Sainaja Feroz, associate at Pick Everard, said: “This is an exciting project that will make a real difference to local people in Weybridge and anyone travelling to this part of Surrey. Having a central community space is so important for the future of our towns and cities, and this new hub is a perfect example of the way in which old spaces can be reshaped and revitalised to meet modern needs, with a host of services under one roof.

“The project builds on our extensive working knowledge operating under the Surrey Framework, and we’re looking forward to the hub taking shape and becoming a welcoming environment for families, businesses, and a host of local organisations for generations to come.”

Natalie Bramhall, Surrey County Council cabinet member for infrastructure, property and waste, said: “We are pleased to be working with Pick Everard on our new Weybridge Hub. We have been reviewing existing spaces within the county to ensure we are making the most of our assets, investing in infrastructure and providing modern, accessible and sustainable spaces for the future benefit of residents both young and old.

“The new Community Hubs form part of this, with the offering at each hub tailored to the specific needs of the surrounding neighbourhood.”

Flexibility and accessibility have been key to the design of the new community hub in Weybridge, with the site sitting within a conservation area and adjacent to listed buildings, including St. James Parish Church, which is view protected.

The external fabric of the new building will be enhanced to modernise and increase its longevity, while also complying with recommendations given by heritage and planning consultants.

Devika Parmar, director at Pick Everard, said: “The scheme at Weybridge has relied on close stakeholder management, which has enabled us to produce an aesthetic that enhances the building’s layout and uses while retaining its existing character.

“Early engagement with building control has allowed the programme to really accelerate, gaining valuable feedback during design development stages that will deliver a fantastic new space for the community of Weybridge.”

The design will also consider sustainability objectives, with an aim to achieve the highest energy efficiency and carbon reduction targets under LETI guidance.

Following a TM54 assessment, the building improvements are predicted to result in a 68% reduction in energy consumption and a 78.3% reduction in total carbon emissions.

The project also forms part of Surrey County Council’s 2030 vision and asset management strategy, which aims to enhance community spaces for people of all ages while promoting services and activities for the community, including ‘safe spaces’ and 24/7 requirements.

For more information on Pick Everard and the services it provides, visit https://www.pickeverard.co.uk/.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals