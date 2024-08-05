Construction completes on circa £31m extra care housing scheme

A NEW high-quality residential care scheme designed to promote and maximise independent living has completed in London, providing 70 new homes and tackling the wider housing crisis in the area.

Reardon Court in Enfield, located on the site of a former care home in Cosgrove Close, has been designed to enhance individuals’ quality of life through access to a multi-purpose environment.

Two communal courtyards, a central social space, and several auxiliary function rooms come together to deliver a community within itself, with hobby rooms, a library, and hairdressing area promoting a sense of independence and connectivity between residents. Encircling the internal courtyards, accessible corridors have been incorporated into the design to enhance communal living and promote social inclusion.

Leading multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard is behind the scheme, collaborating closely with contractor GRAHAM and Enfield Council to deliver architecture, landscape architecture, project management, contract administration, clerk, technical advisory, M&E, sustainability and energy, and civil and structural engineering services.

John Clarke, director at Pick Everard, said: “This has been a rewarding project, focusing on a specialist area of residential living that draws on our vast experience in delivering affordable and high-quality care environments.

“The different elements of the scheme come together to create a mini community within Enfield where residents can enjoy a varied offering of active social and wellbeing opportunities, aided by an inclusive and disability conscious design. Each flat benefits from an outward facing balcony, with those on the ground floor having access to a garden space to really enhance a sense of independence that is present throughout the scheme.

“We now look forward to seeing residents and staff make use of this fantastic new space, which will positively impact generations to come.”

The Enfield scheme has been commended by local delegates for its wider impact on aiding housing shortages in the area, with older residents able to move into high quality housing, while increasing the availability of family homes in the borough.

As well as maximising housing opportunities, the scheme has also incorporated a green design philosophy, with more than 100 solar photovoltaic panels installed on the roof, alongside sustainable drainage systems (SuDS) to help with rainwater management.

Social value was a key part of the project, with careers talks held at nearby schools and material suppliers chosen in the local area.

Pat O’Hare, regional director at GRAHAM, said: “Reardon Court will provide independence, safety, and comfort for residents for years to come. This project underscores the importance of meeting the evolving needs of an ageing population who require extra support and care.

“With its thoughtful design, comprehensive care services, and commitment to fostering a sense of community, Reardon Court sets a new standard for independent living in later years.”

Chris Witterick, key account manager at Procure Partnerships Framework, added: “We are delighted to have supported Enfield Council in the procurement of this project. Reardon Court will nurture independence and provide the residents with comfort, community, and expert care.

“The considered design choices on this project, coupled with the expert construction delivery by GRAHAM has set a new precedent for extra care facilities across the UK.”

For more information on Pick Everard and the services it provides, visit: www.pickeverard.co.uk/