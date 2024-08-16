Council appoints new assistant director of development and investment

Oliver Jones-Orrells has been appointed to the assistant director role that will support development, investment and continued economic growth in Manchester.

Previously Head of Estates at Transport for Greater Manchester, Oliver has working alongside the Council on projects such as Mayfield and Electric Park but originally started his career here, training as a Chartered Surveyor and working on Eastern Manchester investment and regeneration. He will take up his new role in August.

During his time at TFGM Oliver oversaw a variety of property development and disposal activities including roles delivering the Bus Depot Acquisition programme which enabled the rollout of Bus Franchising in GM

He also oversaw land assembly activities relating to the Trafford Metrolink extension including a joint venture with Peel at Trafford Wharfside, and he was a Director of the Mayfield Partnership.

During previous roles at Manchester City Council, Oliver was the property lead for the Eastern Gateway which included roles working alongside private and public stakeholders to facilitate development and land assembly in Ancoats and Islington, Holt Town and the Etihad Campus, alongside secondments to the New East Manchester Urban Regeneration Company.

Oliver will take up the assistant director for development and investment role from late August 2024.

Oliver said:

“Manchester has been a hugely rewarding place to live and work and the development and growth of the city over the last twenty years has been an immense source of pride for me.

“But there is still much more we can do and I relish the opportunity to contribute towards the city’s continued ambition for sustainable and inclusive economic growth – and the creation of great neighbourhoods that strengthen communities, attract investment and create jobs that will make sure that Manchester continues to thrive.”

Joanne Roney OBE, Chief Executive of Manchester City Council, said:

“We welcome Oliver to our strategic development team where he will play an instrumental role in attracting further investment to the city, supporting sustainable economic growth and deliver exemplar investment for our communities. We look forward to working closely with him as he takes up this challenging role.”

