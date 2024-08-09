Darlington Government Hub Gains Planning Consent

A NEW government office development in Darlington has been given the go-ahead by planners.

The application to construct a 5-storey, 10,000m2 government hub in Brunswick Street, put forward by the Government Property Agency (GPA), has been approved by the town planning committee.

The new office on Brunswick Street will build on the success of the Darlington Economic Campus (DEC), currently comprising Feetham House and Bishopsgate House, both situated in the town centre.

With works on site set to begin later this year and completion earmarked for 2027, the modern, energy efficient office complex will be part of the wider DEC, and home to 1,400 civil servants from across a number of government departments.



The campus incorporates HM Treasury, the Department for Business and Trade, for whom Darlington will be the second headquarters, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, the Office for National Statistics, the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology, the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, and the Competition and Markets Authority. It also includes the Department for Education who have been based in Darlington since the 1960s.



The DEC forms part of the Government Hubs Programme supporting economic growth across the UK through the redevelopment of brownfield sites or repurposing existing buildings to create efficient, sustainable and productive workplaces.

Georgia Gould, Parliamentary Secretary for the Cabinet Office, said:

“The new development will support Darlington’s economy and allow the Civil Service to draw on talent and skills across the region. This Government is committed to economic growth in every region of the UK and we will get behind cities and towns to deliver new jobs and opportunities for their communities.”



Mark Bourgeois, the GPA’s CEO, said:

“This is excellent news for our departmental clients and for the town of Darlington. We are delighted to achieve planning permission for this development which will help deliver on the Government’s mission in supporting economic growth in the region.

It also supports the transformation of the Civil Service through delivery of a modern, inspirational and energy-efficient office complex.”

Second Permanent Secretary to the Treasury Beth Russell said:

“This is a great step forward in developing the Darlington Economic Campus.

With over 920 new civil service jobs already created in the town and 480 more to come, we are offering the opportunity for people in the north east to do government jobs that were traditionally only available in London, making government policy-making more reflective of the communities we serve.”

Jo Crellin, DBT, Director General, Domestic and International Markets and Exports said:

“Having the Darlington hub as our second HQ means we can recruit people from all kinds of backgrounds into the civil service, securing this permission will enable us to build on the 250 brilliant staff we already have.

The new site will also continue to ensure we are listening directly to businesses all over the UK as we are designing and delivering our support”.

There has been extensive public consultation prior to the submission of the Darlington government hub application in March this year.

The new hub in Brunswick Street will create extensive employment opportunities in the town, creating wider economic benefits for the region.

