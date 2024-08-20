MOD’s new approach to Single Living Accommodation pipeline

The Defence Infrastructure Organisation (DIO) has announced the appointment of six companies to a new alliance to build Single Living Accommodation (SLA) for the Armed Forces.

The six companies – Bowmer and Kirkland, ExtraSpace Solutions, Kier McAvoy, Kier Metek, Laing O’Rourke and REDS10 – will be awarded contracts through an existing Crown Commercial Services framework. Each company submitted a tender to be considered for the new alliance, which was rigorously assessed on a range of requirements by DIO and their technical support provider, Arcadis.

The alliance, which will run for six years, will see 16,000 new bedspaces built as part of a wider MOD plan to build or refurbish 40,000 SLA bedspaces over ten years. The work will improve the lived experience for service personnel occupying those rooms.

The appointment of the six companies is part of DIO’s new Programmatic Approach for SLA, which is intended to improve the delivery of new accommodation by finding efficiencies and improving value for money.

A library of SLA designs has been created, providing a common base design with variations and flexibility to adapt according to the needs of the site and its personnel, such as the number of rooms required. The design can be used for accommodation intended for short-term occupancy, such as recruits undergoing initial training or for personnel are on exercise on the Defence training estate, as well as permanent accommodation in military bases.

While the SLA design catalogue allows for different construction methods, providing flexibility for all accommodation requirements, the SLA Programmatic Approach focuses on Modern Methods of Construction with new blocks built off-site in sections. This should improve the speed of manufacture and reduce the time spent on site, minimising disruption. The designs were created with sustainability in mind and will contribute to the Government’s Net Zero Carbon strategy.

The alliance will champion collaborative behavior and innovation to improve delivery, learning from each completed project and using that knowledge to improve the next.

Charlie Hoskins, DIO’s Director of Major Programmes and Projects, said:

“I am convinced this new alliance using a programmatic approach will be crucial to improve our broader delivery of Single Living Accommodation. These blocks are one of the Armed Forces facilities we build the most and this approach will ensure we can safely build blocks faster, to a common design ensuring consistency of standards, and drive better value for money. Ultimately, this is about improving the living conditions for our Armed Forces personnel and every one of our suppliers is motivated by this aim.”



Over the next two years, a hybrid approach will be adopted with the full new approach being used for all projects from 2026 onwards.

