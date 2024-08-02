Doka Leads with Smart Sensor Technology

Doka, one of the world’s leading experts in formwork and scaffolding, has been a reliable partner for years providing digital solutions for increasing efficiency and safety on construction sites. With the introduction of the new DokaXact Load & Pressure sensors, Doka now enables real-time monitoring of the pouring process.

Choosing the right concrete pouring speed depends on many external factors, such as the weather or the concrete mix. The real-time data from the new wireless DokaXact sensors ensure that concrete is poured as fast as possible while ensuring safety and the best possible concrete quality – even when using more climate friendly, CO2-reduced concrete mixes. DokaXact sensors are robust, waterproof, dustproof, and can be easily connected to the user’s smartphone via Bluetooth.

Doka CEO Robert Hauser

“We aim to support our customers with digitalization in order to optimize construction projects. With data generation and real-time analysis, we are taking a further step towards smart formwork, ensuring greater efficiency and safety in concreting,” says Doka CEO Robert Hauser.

Digital precision directly from the formwork

DokaXact Load offers a solution for monitoring formwork loads. The sensors are designed for straightforward installation on standard tie systems, thus providing reliable data on tie loads for the first time. No special tools or major installation work are required.

The DokaXact pressure sensor is designed for monitoring fresh concrete pressure. Installation is quick and easy, because it can be mounted directly on the plywood and requiring only a 26 mm hole.

The data from both sensors is visualized in real time in the user-friendly DokaXact app directly on a smartphone. The intuitive user interface allows for simple and independent operation. The DokaXact web portal also provides detailed information and transparent documentation on the project.

The new DokaXact sensors offer significant future applications, particularly for large-scale infrastructure projects such as tunnels. However, just as the reliable formwork systems from Doka are suitable for a wide range of concrete construction sites, so too are the DokaXact sensors. They can be used in the energy sector, in residential or commercial construction, and in projects with critical anchor loads or high, single-sided walls or pillars. As Hauser notes, “Wherever mission-critical data is required, projects can be optimized with DokaXact.”

Achieving faster pouring times with DokaXact

Thanks to data-based decisions, DokaXact sensors are already ensuring increased precision on the first construction sites in North America and Germany, as well as in other regions. For example, with the construction of sanitary sewer manholes in Mississauga, Ontario (Canada), where the use of DokaXact sensors reduced pouring time by five hours. “By monitoring the pressure with DokaXact, we were able to optimize the design and precisely control the load on the formwork, without having to produce expensive customized solutions,” says Michael Genz from Sales Doka USA.

DokaXact will soon be launched in other countries and regions including the UK, Austria, Switzerland and Norway.

The DokaXact Pressure sensor transmits live data for monitoring fresh concrete pressure. In this case of a sanitary trunk sewer shaft, the use of DokaXact reduced the pouring time by 5 hours.

The DokaXact sensor in operation.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals