Salto Systems Unveils the Glass XS Reader Series: A New Era in Smart Access Control

Salto Systems, a global leader in smart access control solutions, proudly introduces its latest innovation – the Salto Glass XS Reader Series. This new product line sets a benchmark in access control technology, offering an unmatched blend of style, sophistication, and cutting-edge functionality. The Glass XS Reader Series is designed to transform how we think about access control, seamlessly integrating security and aesthetics to create enriched and secure environments.

Revolutionising Access Control

The Glass XS Reader Series represents a significant leap forward in the field of smart access control. With its sleek design and advanced technology, it offers users and systems operators a superior access experience. The series is part of Salto’s renowned XS wall reader product portfolio, which is known for its innovative solutions that combine security with ease of use.

The Glass XS Reader is more than just a piece of hardware; it’s a complete security solution designed for environments where real-time, online access control is essential. Whether it’s controlling access to barriers, lifts, sliding doors, or electronic gates, the Glass XS Reader ensures that security is both effective and stylish.

Marc Handels, Chief Technology Innovation Officer and Co-Founder at Salto, expressed his excitement about the launch, stating: “We’re thrilled to introduce the Glass XS Reader Series, a product that embodies the future of access control technology. Its stunning design and advanced features provide users with a new level of control and security.”

Unmatched Design and Durability

One of the standout features of the Glass XS Reader Series is its minimalist and elegant design. At just 4mm thick, the extra-flat profile of the reader makes it a perfect fit for modern interiors, where aesthetics are as important as functionality. The reader’s front panel is made from high-quality, scratch-proof tempered glass, ensuring durability and longevity with minimal maintenance. Available in both black and white finishes, the design is customisable to suit different interior styles, making it ideal for flush mounting in indoor settings or universal junction boxes.

The attention to detail in the Glass XS Reader’s design is matched by its technological prowess. The reader supports standardised RFID credentials and is equipped with NFC technology and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE), allowing users to utilise their smartphones as access cards. This feature not only enhances convenience but also aligns with the growing trend of mobile-first solutions in smart technology.

Advanced Features for Enhanced Security

The Glass XS Reader Series is packed with advanced features that make it a versatile and powerful tool for modern access control. Key features include:

Stylish, Ultra-Thin Design: A mere 4mm thickness, creating a sleek, unobtrusive appearance.

A mere 4mm thickness, creating a sleek, unobtrusive appearance. Tempered Glass Panel: Ensures the reader is both durable and resistant to scratches.

Ensures the reader is both durable and resistant to scratches. Multi-Platform Compatibility: Works seamlessly with Salto’s KS, Space, and Homelok smart access platforms.

Works seamlessly with Salto’s KS, Space, and Homelok smart access platforms. Mobile and Credential Access: Use smartphones or standard RFID credentials for seamless entry.

Use smartphones or standard RFID credentials for seamless entry. Reader Status Indicators: Light and sound indicators provide clear status updates during operation.

Light and sound indicators provide clear status updates during operation. Flush Mounting Options: Designed for easy installation in a variety of settings.

With the Glass XS Reader Series, Salto has redefined the access control experience. Users can simply hold their smartphone or credential close to the reader, and the door opens smoothly and securely. This intuitive interaction not only enhances the user experience but also ensures that access is granted only to authorised individuals.

Elevating Spaces with Cutting-Edge Technology

The launch of the Glass XS Reader Series underscores Salto’s commitment to innovation in access control technology. By combining elegant design with powerful features, Salto has created a product that not only enhances security but also adds a touch of sophistication to any space.

As businesses and organisations continue to seek smarter, more efficient ways to manage access, the Glass XS Reader Series stands out as a premier choice, offering a seamless blend of style, security, and simplicity. Salto Systems invites you to experience the future of access control with the Glass XS Reader Series – where technology meets elegance, and security meets sophistication.

