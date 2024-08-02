Double nomination for Sentry Fire Safety Group in the Growing Business Awards 2024

Sentry Fire Safety Group, the UK’s leading manufacturer of bespoke, certified fire safety doorsets, is delighted to announce its selection as a finalist for two categories in the Growing Business Awards 2024. Sentry has been shortlisted for the Santander Growing Business of the Year (£25-£50m revenue) and Investor-backed Business of the Year awards, in recognition of its exceptional growth, industry contribution and innovative product range.
The Growing Business Awards celebrate the achievements and economic impact of UK high-growth businesses and this year focus on the strength, vision and resilience of fast-growing SMEs. Nominations reflect the critical contribution that successful growing businesses make to the UK economy – driving innovation and creating jobs and wealth. The awards are based on sustainable growth, sector impact, product innovation, and customer engagement. The Investor-backed Business of the Year award also considers the alignment and execution of a company’s strategy with investor goals.
Sentry is a trusted partner for fire safety compliance across a diverse range of sectors, including social housing, education, healthcare, leisure, and commercial. Its comprehensive range of fire safety and security doorsets meet the most stringent building regulations and as part of its programme of continuous improvement, Sentry develops new or bespoke solutions to support specialist market requirements. Ranked 3rd fastest growing manufacturer in Yorkshire earlier this year, Sentry has delivered a five-fold increase in revenue, EBITDA and production since 2019, driven by a £3 million investment in new facilities and state-of-the-art equipment.
Ty Aziz, CEO of Sentry Fire Safety Group said, “We are incredibly proud of our growth story and excited by our potential so it’s fantastic to be recognised for our achievements. Importantly, we have achieved this while upholding our core values and principles. We have a sustainable approach to manufacturing, partnering with suppliers who share our environmental values; and our strong, long-standing customer relationships are key to our success. We are proud to have expanded our workforce and to use the same local supply chain, sharing the benefits of our growth with our suppliers and community.”
Stuart Whiteford, Managing Director, who leads Cairngorm Capital’s investment in Sentry added, “Since our initial investment in 2019, Sentry has delivered a five-fold increase in revenue, EBITDA, and production but has the potential to achieve much more. The company has successfully entered new markets, extended its product range and contributed to local job creation. Committed to advancing fire safety standards, Sentry exemplifies the best of British manufacturing combined with world-leading testing for assured safety and compliance. We are delighted that Sentry’s outstanding performance has been recognised.”
For further information, please contact Anna James on 07815 675987 or email anna.james@sentrydoors.co.uk
