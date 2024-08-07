IWFM Impact Awards 2024: Finalists announced!

The IWFM are delighted to announce the 2024 IWFM Impact Awards finalists!

Well done to all the individuals, teams and projects that are in contention across the 19 categories for this year’s Awards. The IWFM esteemed panel of judges had a tough job deliberating the entries, which touched upon many of our sector’s key trends; they were hugely encouraged by the incredible number of submissions this year and the quality of the work, making this year’s finalists even more impressive.

Workplace Experience: Office/Corporate Environment

AI-powered insights: our holistic workplace experience game-changer, Audiem and NatWest Group

Smart Fridges, Foodles – La Boîte à Encas UK

Refurbishment Project, Phonographic Performance

Mobilisation of The Discovery Centre, Sodexo & AstraZeneca

Partis House Clinical Coordination Centre (CCC), South Central Ambulance Service and One Consulting Group

Workplace Experience: Non-office/Corporate Environment

Drapers Yard, Fortrea & Sodexo

Pareto FM & Horiba Mira

Project Alchemy, The Glenmorangie Company

Positive Climate Action

Johnsons 1871 & Government Property Agency

Jones FM & Chiswick Park Enjoy Work

Sustainability Initiative, Khadamat Facilities Management

BMS Centralisation & Optimisation, Mitie & DWP

ESG Journey, Pareto FM

Positive Climate Action – Towards Net Zero

Sponsored by: CEF

Biodiversity enhancement, Electricity North West

The Time Is Now, GPE

Journey to Net Zero, Gratte Brothers Building Services Maintenance

Decarbonising Essex. A step closer to reaching Net Zero Carbon Emissions, Mitie

Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered, Mitie

Net Zero Northumbria, Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management

UK Net Zero Journey, The Kimberly-Clark Professional

Excellence in Customer Experience

Customer Experience Team, GPE

Streamlining Customer Experience with Integrated Insight and Feedback, JPC by Samsic

M&C Saatchi Group Operations

Your Workplace, Mitie at Royal London

Service Excellence Programme, Sodexo & Diageo

Change Management

Project Libra, Lloyds Banking Group

Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains

Pareto FM & Horiba Mira

VMO2 & ISS

Social Value

Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide

CRED Programme, Amey

The Mitie Business Boost

Striving to create a brighter and more inclusive future together, Principle & Savills

Evolve, SBFM & PureGym

Period Dignity Campaign, TOTM & Teesside University

Wellbeing

Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide

14forty

Hidden Workers initiative, LGIM & FM Partners

Kent County Council Contract, Skanska

Project Alchemy, The Glenmorangie Company

Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative

Sponsored by: Equans

Inclusive Design Initiative, Claremont Group Interiors

Culture Focus Group, EMCOR UK

MENCOR – Gender Focus Group, EMCOR UK

This is Us Podcast, EMCOR UK

Real Estate Diversity and Inclusion, Meta & JLL

Inclusion Allies, Mitie

People Development and Talent Retention

Sponsored by: Moston

Accommodation and Commercial Services, Succession Planning Programme, Durham University

Women in Leadership Programme, Equans

H&J Martin Academy

MyCareer Journey Toolkit – Skill focused careers at Mitie

Product or Service Development

The Kitcheneers, Alliance in Partnership

Dynamic Workplace, Bidvest Noonan

MyWorkplace Suite of Applications, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains

SMART, Pestokill Pest Control

SmartSolutions – SmartStores, Rexel UK

Technology

Sponsored by: Jones FM

Unlocking workplace potential with AI, Audiem

Artificial Maintenance Intelligence (AMI), BGIS Global Integrated Solutions

Waste Management Project, Bidvest Noonan

Extended Reality (XR) Technology Application for Workplace and Facility Management – Augmented Reality Maintenance Management (ARMM), Kai Shing Management Services Limited – International Commerce Centre

Workplace Asset Services Platform, Mitie & Johnsons Asset 360

Collaboration

Collaborative Facilities Management Initiative, Butterfield Bank & ReGen Group

An FM collaboration, Equans UK & Ireland & Manchester City Council

Symphony Model for Facilities Management, LGIM and FM Partners

Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains

Pareto FM & Horiba Mira

Rexel & Sanctuary Housing

HMP Fosse Way Project Team, Serco & HM Prison and Probation Service

Best SME Led Innovation

Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide

Unlocking workplace potential: a story of a bank, academia and AI, Audiem & NatWest

BEMS Led Services Contract, Carbon Numbers

Hauling the sector into the 21st century, DMA Group & BiO®

Facilities-iQ, SFG20

Team of the Year: Public or Third Sector

Sponsored by: Tork

Education FM Team, Barry Turner and Son

St. Vincent’s University Hospital Team, Bidvest Noonan

MOJ Facilities Management Team, Sodexo

Team of the Year: Private Sector

Sponsored by: PTSG

Meadowhall, Churchill Group

Customer Experience Team, GPE

Ops Team, Sewell Facilities Management (part of the Sewell Group)

Chiswick Park Enjoy-Work Guest Experience Host Team, St James Facilities Services

Facilities Operations Team, VirginMediaO2 (working in partnership with ISS)

IWFM Newcomer of the Year

Sponsored by: 14forty

Brooke Whitman, CBRE

Matthew Reynolds, Edge Hill University

Adam Simm, JPC by Samsic

Phillip Ayton, Mitie

Jack Darragh, Sodexo

Scott Parkin, STEPS Rehabilitation

IWFM Manager of the Year

Sponsored by: Thomson FM

Eric Davies, Churchill Group

Michael Ajewole, JPC by Samsic

Domonic Bliszko, Lorne Stewart

Paul Hammond, Pinterest

Frontline Heroes

Sponsored by: Kier Places

Jan Dyer, 14forty

Blanchardstown Centre Security Team, Bidvest Noonan

King’s Cross Security Team, Bidvest Noonan

Zvezdan Zurapovic, CBRE

William Rosa, JPC by Samsic

MOJ Faclities Support Team, Sodexo

Operations Hard Surface Team, Swansea University

Table bookings are now open for the Awards’ entrants, with the ceremony taking place on 14 October 2024 at JW Marriott Grosvenor House London. Please note there are a limited number of Premium tables and tables of 12 available for entrants, so you will need to book early before they sell out.

If you are a non-entrant, single ticket bookings are now available. If you are interested in booking more than a single ticket to attend the Awards, the IWFM have a limited number of supporter packages available which include a table of ten. Please email awards@iwfm.org.uk for further information.

The IWFM wish to thank everyone that entered this year’s Awards and look forward to welcoming you for a night to remember in October, where alongside opportunities to network, socialise and celebrate the finalists and winners. Also disclosing the recipients of the new Deborah Rowland Scholarship.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals