IWFM Impact Awards 2024: Finalists announced!

The IWFM are delighted to announce the 2024 IWFM Impact Awards finalists!
Well done to all the individuals, teams and projects that are in contention across the 19 categories for this year’s Awards. The IWFM esteemed panel of judges had a tough job deliberating the entries, which touched upon many of our sector’s key trends; they were hugely encouraged by the incredible number of submissions this year and the quality of the work, making this year’s finalists even more impressive.
Workplace Experience: Office/Corporate Environment
- AI-powered insights: our holistic workplace experience game-changer, Audiem and NatWest Group
- Smart Fridges, Foodles – La Boîte à Encas UK
- Refurbishment Project, Phonographic Performance
- Mobilisation of The Discovery Centre, Sodexo & AstraZeneca
- Partis House Clinical Coordination Centre (CCC), South Central Ambulance Service and One Consulting Group
Workplace Experience: Non-office/Corporate Environment
- Drapers Yard, Fortrea & Sodexo
- Pareto FM & Horiba Mira
- Project Alchemy, The Glenmorangie Company
Positive Climate Action
- Johnsons 1871 & Government Property Agency
- Jones FM & Chiswick Park Enjoy Work
- Sustainability Initiative, Khadamat Facilities Management
- BMS Centralisation & Optimisation, Mitie & DWP
- ESG Journey, Pareto FM
Positive Climate Action – Towards Net Zero
Sponsored by: CEF
- Biodiversity enhancement, Electricity North West
- The Time Is Now, GPE
- Journey to Net Zero, Gratte Brothers Building Services Maintenance
- Decarbonising Essex. A step closer to reaching Net Zero Carbon Emissions, Mitie
- Plan Zero – Decarbonisation, Delivered, Mitie
- Net Zero Northumbria, Northumbria Healthcare Facilities Management
- UK Net Zero Journey, The Kimberly-Clark Professional
Excellence in Customer Experience
- Customer Experience Team, GPE
- Streamlining Customer Experience with Integrated Insight and Feedback, JPC by Samsic
- M&C Saatchi Group Operations
- Your Workplace, Mitie at Royal London
- Service Excellence Programme, Sodexo & Diageo
Change Management
- Project Libra, Lloyds Banking Group
- Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains
- Pareto FM & Horiba Mira
- VMO2 & ISS
Social Value
Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide
- CRED Programme, Amey
- The Mitie Business Boost
- Striving to create a brighter and more inclusive future together, Principle & Savills
- Evolve, SBFM & PureGym
- Period Dignity Campaign, TOTM & Teesside University
Wellbeing
Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide
- 14forty
- Hidden Workers initiative, LGIM & FM Partners
- Kent County Council Contract, Skanska
- Project Alchemy, The Glenmorangie Company
Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Initiative
Sponsored by: Equans
- Inclusive Design Initiative, Claremont Group Interiors
- Culture Focus Group, EMCOR UK
- MENCOR – Gender Focus Group, EMCOR UK
- This is Us Podcast, EMCOR UK
- Real Estate Diversity and Inclusion, Meta & JLL
- Inclusion Allies, Mitie
People Development and Talent Retention
Sponsored by: Moston
- Accommodation and Commercial Services, Succession Planning Programme, Durham University
- Women in Leadership Programme, Equans
- H&J Martin Academy
- MyCareer Journey Toolkit – Skill focused careers at Mitie
Product or Service Development
- The Kitcheneers, Alliance in Partnership
- Dynamic Workplace, Bidvest Noonan
- MyWorkplace Suite of Applications, King Abdullah University of Science and Technology
- Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains
- SMART, Pestokill Pest Control
- SmartSolutions – SmartStores, Rexel UK
Technology
Sponsored by: Jones FM
- Unlocking workplace potential with AI, Audiem
- Artificial Maintenance Intelligence (AMI), BGIS Global Integrated Solutions
- Waste Management Project, Bidvest Noonan
- Extended Reality (XR) Technology Application for Workplace and Facility Management – Augmented Reality Maintenance Management (ARMM), Kai Shing Management Services Limited – International Commerce Centre
- Workplace Asset Services Platform, Mitie & Johnsons Asset 360
Collaboration
- Collaborative Facilities Management Initiative, Butterfield Bank & ReGen Group
- An FM collaboration, Equans UK & Ireland & Manchester City Council
- Symphony Model for Facilities Management, LGIM and FM Partners
- Pareto FM & CrossCountry Trains
- Pareto FM & Horiba Mira
- Rexel & Sanctuary Housing
- HMP Fosse Way Project Team, Serco & HM Prison and Probation Service
Best SME Led Innovation
Sponsored by: Waste to Wonder Worldwide
- Unlocking workplace potential: a story of a bank, academia and AI, Audiem & NatWest
- BEMS Led Services Contract, Carbon Numbers
- Hauling the sector into the 21st century, DMA Group & BiO®
- Facilities-iQ, SFG20
Team of the Year: Public or Third Sector
Sponsored by: Tork
- Education FM Team, Barry Turner and Son
- St. Vincent’s University Hospital Team, Bidvest Noonan
- MOJ Facilities Management Team, Sodexo
Team of the Year: Private Sector
Sponsored by: PTSG
- Meadowhall, Churchill Group
- Customer Experience Team, GPE
- Ops Team, Sewell Facilities Management (part of the Sewell Group)
- Chiswick Park Enjoy-Work Guest Experience Host Team, St James Facilities Services
- Facilities Operations Team, VirginMediaO2 (working in partnership with ISS)
IWFM Newcomer of the Year
Sponsored by: 14forty
- Brooke Whitman, CBRE
- Matthew Reynolds, Edge Hill University
- Adam Simm, JPC by Samsic
- Phillip Ayton, Mitie
- Jack Darragh, Sodexo
- Scott Parkin, STEPS Rehabilitation
IWFM Manager of the Year
Sponsored by: Thomson FM
- Eric Davies, Churchill Group
- Michael Ajewole, JPC by Samsic
- Domonic Bliszko, Lorne Stewart
- Paul Hammond, Pinterest
Frontline Heroes
Sponsored by: Kier Places
- Jan Dyer, 14forty
- Blanchardstown Centre Security Team, Bidvest Noonan
- King’s Cross Security Team, Bidvest Noonan
- Zvezdan Zurapovic, CBRE
- William Rosa, JPC by Samsic
- MOJ Faclities Support Team, Sodexo
- Operations Hard Surface Team, Swansea University
