Dowds Group appoints new Construction Divisional Director

Ballymena-headquartered multi-disciplinary construction company Dowds Group has appointed Ciaran Tiffney as Construction Divisional Director.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Ciaran completed a degree and post-graduation in Construction Engineering & Management and Construction Project Management at the University of Ulster, Jordanstown, which took him to a position with McLaughlin & Harvey in 2008 as Assistant Site Manager – and later Site Manager – in London.

During his eight years at McAleer & Rushe, Ciaran went from Project Manager to Project Director, and came back to Ireland in 2022 as Senior Project Manager at Quintain.

Now based at Dowds’ new headquarters in Ballymena, Ciaran will focus on the division’s multi-million-pound confirmed order book and pipeline for the next 18 months.

“The construction sector is challenging but it is also an extremely rewarding area to work in, and it is very exciting to join such a key player in the industry,” Ciaran commented. “We have recently announced record sales and a return to profit for the last financial year, and I’m looking forward to leading more opportunities for high-profile projects in Ireland and the UK.”

