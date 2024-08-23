Education Secretary and Minister visit Fife College’s new Dunfermline Campus

Fife College has welcomed Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth MSP and Minister for Higher and Further Education, Graeme Dey MSP, to the site of the College’s new Dunfermline Campus (16 August).

Joined by representatives from the Scottish Funding Council, the Education Secretary and Minister were given a tour of the new campus which is set to open later next year.

Construction partners Balfour Beatty showed the group the latest progress as work on the site continues at pace, using the latest low-energy and net-zero construction processes to ensure the building is net-zero ready.

The build is part of the new Dunfermline Learning Campus – an innovative, integrated and collaborative venture to relocate the College’s Dunfermline Campus, St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School to a purpose-built and state-of-the-art new campus.

Education Secretary Jenny Gilruth said:

“It is important that students are able to access opportunities to further education easily and effectively as possible. It is also crucial that their learning environments are fit for the future and support Scotland’s net zero ambitions. That is why the Scottish Government is providing up to £154.5 million in capital investment to support Fife College’s vision for Dunfermline Learning Campus.

“I have no doubt that these state-of-the-art facilities will be a huge asset for students in supporting the development of their skills, whilst playing an important role in supporting the economy of both the local area and wider across Scotland.”

Jim Metcalfe, Principal of Fife College, said:

“Fife College has a close working partnership with our new neighbours of St Columba’s RC High School and Woodmill High School. We’re delighted to work with them, and other schools across the region, to build a student-centred, innovative pathway for learners to move seamlessly from school, to college, and on to work and further study.

“The significant investment that the Scottish Government and the Funding Council are making into our new campus, at a time of financial challenge across the public sector, is an invaluable commitment to driving the College and regional economy forward.”

Martin Boyle, Interim Chief Executive of the Scottish Funding Council, said:

“As Scotland’s tertiary education funding body, we’re committed to making it as easy as possible to navigate the pathways between school, college and university.

“The Dunfermline Learning Campus will be unique in its ability to support people as they develop their potential from secondary school onwards, and go on to contribute to society and the economy.

“As a modern, flexible and low carbon campus, it will also be at the forefront of exciting changes around where and how we learn, and will become a fantastic asset to the Fife region.”

