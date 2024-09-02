Work completes on new SEND School in Leicestershire

A BRAND-NEW specialist school for pupils with Social, Emotional, and Mental Health (SEMH) needs has completed in Shepshed, Leicestershire, offering facilities for students aged 4-16 from September 2024.

Bowman Academy, which is situated on the former site of St Botolph’s Primary School, located to the east of Shepshed on Loughborough Road, will see pupils benefit from a range of facilities to suit their needs. This includes classroom suites with vinyl areas to support practical learning, a sensory “dark room”, practical teaching spaces including a domestic kitchen, a library, a calming room, and a main hall with a demountable stage.

The new build SEND school, which has been designed sympathetically to the needs of SEMH learning, has space for 64 pupils, with facilities for 16 primary-aged children across two ground floor classrooms, with the remaining 48 secondary-aged pupils split across two ground floor classrooms, and a further four on the first floor. The first floor also has an additional three classrooms for practical uses.

Multi-disciplinary consultancy Pick Everard was behind the scheme, providing architectural services for main contractor Bowmer + Kirkland, which was procured by the Department for Education (DfE) under the Modern Methods of Construction (MMC1) framework.

Joe West, associate at Pick Everard, said: “Working on SEND schools is always a privilege, with unique design applications and special consideration for the needs of a diverse range of learning.

“Creating an environment that is both functional and comfortable for pupils was central to the aims of the project, which should in turn aid the school in attracting and retaining students in the area.

“The construction technique employed on this project was a fully offsite solution, so thorough sequencing and planning was paramount to ensure all materials were delivered safely and successfully, as well as meeting the highest standards.

“We’re delighted to have worked alongside Bowmer + Kirkland once again to deliver this fantastic academy for pupils in the area with SEMH needs.”

Driving sustainability initiatives, Bowman Academy’s design includes a ‘fabric-first’ approach, which reduces the energy requirements of the building through measures including high levels of insulation, heat recovery and air tightness.

High efficiency boilers have been installed at the school, which will be run by the Community Inclusive Trust (CIT), as well as LED lighting with occupancy and daylight controls for resource management. The building also has glare control and sustainable natural ventilation, providing a low energy cost solution.

Additionally, the site includes a photovoltaic panel array, providing a ten per cent energy consumption offset from renewable technology.

Steve Waldron, contracts manager at Bowmer + Kirkland, said: “We have been working for the DfE since 2013 and are proud of the 73 schools we have completed, but specialist schools are unique in the enormous difference they make to the pupils and their families. We are delighted to continue our relationship with Pick Everard to deliver another fantastic facility which will improve the lives of so many young people.”

Cllr Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for Children and Families at Leicestershire County Council, said: “It is exciting to see the school completed and we’re looking forward to it opening and welcoming new pupils.

“The building of Bowman Academy part of a wider program to ensure provision is available to children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities in Leicestershire, as close to their homes as possible.



“This includes both the building of special schools and creating provision in mainstream schools.”

James Ellis, CIT’s director of SEND education, said, “This is a very exciting time for Bowman Academy. SEMH is a unique sector of education requiring distinctive building design to support the delivery of specialist teaching and care for pupils.

“We look forward to welcoming children in Shepshed and the surrounding area to our new setting and supporting them to develop the knowledge and skills they need to help them thrive in adult life.”

The project at Bowman Academy builds on further work from Pick Everard in Shepshed, following its key role in the £2.5m regeneration of its town centre in March.

