EMCOR UK Unveils Innovative Insight Intelligence Service

EMCOR UK has introduced its new service, Insight Intelligence, which combines human expertise with cutting-edge technology. This service leverages advanced modelling, AI, and data science to extract actionable insights from customer operations, enabling a comprehensive view of their entire estate and unlocking the full potential of their facilities.

The service is powered by One Data World, EMCOR UK’s proprietary insight platform. This platform integrates diverse datasets into a unified system that delivers data and visualised reporting metrics across customers’ properties and services. By utilising a single data repository, Insight Intelligence goes beyond merely displaying historical data, employing state-of-the-art technologies such as interactive virtual modelling, diagnostics, digital twins, geolocation, IoT, remote services, AI, and intelligent modelling tools to support proactive decision-making and foster collaboration with customers.

Insight Intelligence is built on four key components:

Information Hub : Gathers, cleanses, and centralises facilities data into a single repository.

: Gathers, cleanses, and centralises facilities data into a single repository. Performance Visualisation : Displays data through reporting and dashboards, tracking metrics against compliance and performance standards.

: Displays data through reporting and dashboards, tracking metrics against compliance and performance standards. Analytical Insights : Delivers present and predictive analytics, supplemented by the expert guidance of EMCOR UK’s teams.

: Delivers present and predictive analytics, supplemented by the expert guidance of EMCOR UK’s teams. Collaborative Transformation: Works with customers to turn insights into actionable strategies, revolutionising how facilities are managed.

Insight Intelligence is one of five key areas within EMCOR UK’s customer-centric services portfolio, alongside Carbon Transformation, Asset Dynamics, Facilities Management, and Workplace Evolution. The company also maintains a consistent focus on ESG and sustainability commitments, both for itself and its clients.

James Dunnett, Chief Technology Officer of EMCOR UK, stated: “Many organisations face challenges in creating a single view of their facilities’ performance across their entire estate, which is crucial for ensuring efficiency, compliance, sustainability, and future readiness. Insight Intelligence addresses this need, offering customers rich data, advanced analytics, and our specialist expertise to fully unlock the potential of their facilities.”

For more information on EMCOR UK’s Insight Intelligence service, visit www.emcoruk.com/our-services/insight-intelligence.

