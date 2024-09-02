McLaren Construction Selects OpenSpace for AI-powered 360° Reality Capture Across UK Projects

McLaren Construction has chosen OpenSpace, the global leader in 360° reality capture, to integrate AI-powered computer vision and analytics into its projects throughout the UK.

OpenSpace helps construction and real estate companies operate more efficiently and with less risk. The company’s AI-powered computer vision and analytics make OpenSpace the fastest and simplest way to fully document construction sites, visualise progress, coordinate with the field, and manage tasks.

After a thorough RFP process designed to evaluate different vendors in the market, McLaren has come to the conclusion that OpenSpace provides the most value to their teams and overall operations. As one of the largest players in the UK construction industry, McLaren requires a solution that is capable of rapid and effortless scaling to support its growth. OpenSpace has proven to be able to deliver this level of scalability with a blend of cutting-edge technology and user-friendly design, ensuring a smooth roll-out and swift adoption in the field.

The ability to access a comprehensive visual record of construction sites from any location, will simplify remote progress tracking, facilitate issue management, and expedite cross-team communication and decision-making. With OpenSpace BIM+, McLaren Construction further aims to empower its teams by enhancing on-site BIM utilisation and improving coordination between the field and the office.

Thomas Flannery, Head of Digital Construction at McLaren Construction, comments, “As the firm approaches £1 billion turnover, McLaren is investing around £4 million over three years in the skills and rigorous systems required for project and business management. These skills and systems will ensure compliance with building safety legislation and give us robust digital information management for all aspects of design, procurement, change and quality control process. Following a very competitive tender process we are pleased to partner with OpenSpace who align with McLaren’s aspirations of an open and streamlined software stack to help drive efficiency for our customers.”

OpenSpace’s Account Executive Lewis Campbell comments, “Working with the team from McLaren Construction on the initial test projects has been a real pleasure, and it’s been fantastic to see our solution get adopted so quickly by everyone involved. McLaren is a real industry leader and an exceptional company, at the forefront of leveraging technology to build better and achieve outstanding results for their customers. We are looking forward to working with their teams on the deployment of OpenSpace across all major projects in the UK.”

