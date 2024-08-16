Evesham and Droitwich MP visits Jet Plant Hire as local business celebrates setting industry standards

Evesham and Droitwich’s MP has spoken to one of the leading businesses in the area to find out how they’re setting the standard for road planing in the UK.

​Nigel Huddleston met a range of staff from Jet Plant Hire during his visit to the successful contractor.

Nigel Huddleston (MP for Evesham and Droitwich) on an impressive Jet Plant Hire planer.

​The company has an extensive fleet of planing machines and ancillary equipment which is deployed on projects right across the UK, from large contracts in the private and public sectors, to general hire.

The MP found out about the rich history of the company, which was originally founded in 1989 by the current Managing Director Sean Witheford’s father.

​Since its humble beginnings, the business has gone from strength to strength to become one of the largest local employers in Evesham.

​It’s also envied for the work it does to become an increasingly sustainable business, repurposing 100% of road planings during jobs.

​During the last year the company has delivered hundreds of thousands of tonnes of planings from job sites. The majority of these have gone to local businesses, with an average of 1 million tonnes of road planings generated every year. Currently the average tip is just 5.2 miles from the job site.

​Sean Witheford, Managing Director of Jet Plant, said: “It was a pleasure to host Nigel… I’m incredibly proud of the progress the business has made over the last few decades and it’s always great to be able to demonstrate that.

​“We’re fully accredited and accountable…. Our unwavering commitment to sustainable practices and excellence in planing solutions reinforces our position as an industry leader, setting the benchmark for others to follow.

​“Nigel toured our Evesham HQ, met numerous people from our talented team and even got to climb onto one of our impressive two metre planers too.”

​Nigel Huddleston, MP for Evesham and Droitwich, said: “I was delighted to visit Jet Plant Hire and be able to talk to them about the challenges that they are facing, as well as being able to hear about a lot of the great work that they are doing for our highways network.

​ “They are an important local employer, and I was pleased to help and support them in their plans to engage with local schools about the job opportunities that they have on offer for our future workforce.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals