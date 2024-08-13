Towing Trailers with Engineering Plant Update

Following a campaign led by JCB, there is an amendment in the regulations to allow engineering plant to tow trailers under specific circumstances. Originally, engineering plant including wheeled excavators and loaders were prohibited under the Road Vehicles (Authorisation of Special Types) General Order (STGO) to the towing of trailers on UK roads.

However, the case was made by JCB in that advancements in towing safety and technology, coupled with the benefits of reducing carbon, reducing costs, and increasing efficiency meant that a Ministerial decision was made by the Department for Transport that allowed a derogation to The Road Vehicles (Authorisation of Special Types) General Order 2003, so that the towing of a trailer can be permitted for the activities of road construction, maintenance, and repair.

To tow trailers under this derogation requires a Vehicle Special Order (VSO) that allows wheeled earthmoving machinery (engineering plant) to tow a trailer on the UK roads to transport certain attachments and materials with the towing machine. They will be allowed to tow trailers on all types of roads, except motorways, and are limited to a maximum speed of 20mph.

The towing machine must also be road-registered and comply with all relevant parts of the Road Vehicles (Construction and Use) Regulations 1986. The overall length of the combined machine and trailer must not exceed 8m and the trailer must bear the same number plate as the towing machine.

As they led the campaign, JCB have provided more detail on the changes restrictions and applications to this VSO concession at: https://www.jcb.com/en-gb/resources/blogs/2024/07/the-new-trailer-towing-legislation-explained?page=1

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals