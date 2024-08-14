FOR EV brings major charging destination to the Capital to support growing number of EV drivers

Leading infrastructure supplier, FOR EV, has officially launched a major EV charging hub in Edinburgh. Located in Seafield Retail and Trade Park, just a five-minute drive from the popular Leith neighbourhood, the new hub provides a prime charging destination for EV drivers and shoppers travelling to and from the north of the city.

FOR EV delivered the project with the site’s landowners and Scottish real estate asset managers, Rankeilour Properties. Providing a reliable location where local customers and passing travellers can ‘charge-and-go’, the new rapid chargers can deliver up to 200kW and provide the typical EV with 150 miles of range in 20-30mins. The hub has space to charge eight EVs simultaneously, with optimised load-balancing capabilities to minimise waiting times and maximise the charging speed for all drivers.

With easy access via Seafield Road, the new EV charging hub is well-positioned amongst a variety of popular shops and food places, including Halfords, Greggs and McDonald’s. It includes a modern ‘tap and go’ contactless payment system, to provide users with quick and hassle-free payment while on the move, without having to sign up to an app.

Seafield is the largest site FOR EV has installed in Edinburgh, where it has six others already in operation.

Calum Wallace, Senior Business Development Manager at FOR EV, said: “The successful delivery of our new charging destination at Seafield Retail and Trade Park marks a significant milestone for FOR EV. This is our 30th site in Scotland, adding to our growing portfolio of locations across the country. The new hub will provide major benefits to the local community, with an accessible site adjacent to a busy thoroughfare where EV drivers can access fast and easy charging as they shop, or en route to their destination. With the local LEZ having launched just last month, we expect to see a growth in EV use around the city, and accessible, safe and reliable charging sites such as these are essential to support the transition.

“As more drivers begin to make the transition to EV, our ambition is to support their journey by making the experience as smooth and stress-free as possible. We’re looking forward to furthering this support with the delivery of more reliable charging sites in the near future.”

Jamie Fergusson, Co-owner of Rankeilour Properties, said: “Our new, reliable on-site charge points will be a great asset to not only our own business, but Seafield Retail and Trade Park as a whole. In addition to ensuring our team and customers benefit from accessible EV chargers, the hub will also support our neighbouring businesses by attracting EV drivers to the area and encouraging more engagement amongst the local community.

“For EV have been excellent to work with from the initial planning stages, through to delivery. They have communicated with us every step of the way and successfully installed the chargers with minimal upheaval to the existing car park.”

