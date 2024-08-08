Siemens Expands EV Charging Portfolio with Launch of 400kW SICHARGE D for IEC Market

Siemens Smart Infrastructure has unveiled a new variant of its SICHARGE D electric vehicle (EV) fast charger, boasting a maximum output of 400 kW, tailored specifically for IEC markets.

The SICHARGE D is designed to be future-proof, meeting the relevant standards, protocols, and regulations while remaining adaptable to both current and emerging charging requirements. Notably, the SICHARGE D dispenser allows for the simultaneous charging of up to four vehicles with just one grid connection, optimising charging times and offering financial and spatial savings for Charge Point Operators (CPOs).

Markus Mildner, CEO of eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, stated: “The widespread adoption of eMobility is essential for a more sustainable future. Reducing charging times for both electric cars and trucks, especially during journeys, will be crucial in enhancing the convenience and acceptance of this mode of transport. The SICHARGE D represents a significant milestone in achieving this goal.”

The SICHARGE D has been designed with flexibility in mind, making it ideally suited for various use cases, including destination charging, public fast-charging, and highway charging. It can provide a continuous, stable power output of 400 kW even in ambient temperatures of 40°C.

The charger is equipped with a multi-language touchscreen featuring an intuitive user interface, along with cable management systems at both the charger and the dispenser, ensuring easy cable handling and making the charging process as convenient as possible for EV drivers.

CPOs will also benefit from the charger’s flexibility, as the touch display offers options for advertising, and a variety of payment terminals can be integrated to match the CPO’s chosen payment partner.

In addition, Siemens provides tailored services and ongoing support throughout the product’s entire lifecycle—from the initial installation to digital and remote services, as well as on-site assistance.

Road transport remains the largest contributor to emissions within the EU’s transport sector, accounting for nearly three-quarters of transport-related greenhouse gas emissions. As part of the Fit for 55 package, the European Union (EU) has introduced new regulations targeting CO2 emissions from vehicles. These regulations increase the CO2 emission reduction targets for 2030 and set a new target of 100% for 2035. A robust EV charging network will be critical to achieving these goals.

