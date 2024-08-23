FSi Promat open state cavity barriers verified by CCPI

Passive Fire Protection manufacturer FSi Promat has secured Code for Construction Product Information (CCPI) verification for its Silverliner open state cavity barriers, underlining its commitment to supporting the highest standards in the construction industry.

The fire stopping and cavity barrier specialist has successfully demonstrated that its Silverliner range of open state cavity barriers is compliant with the code, which aims to improve standards across the construction industry by ensuring that ‘product information is clear, accurate, accessible, up-to-date and unambiguous’.

In offering the CCPI-verified product set, FSi Promat can assure specifiers, contractors and installers that all the information around the cavity barriers is clear, transparent and easy to understand.

The code further stipulates that technical information and support should be easily accessible, and that information is supplied by a representative who has received adequate training and demonstrates competency in their knowledge of the system.

Introduced by the Construction Product Association (CPA) following the recommendations of the Hackitt Review to raise standards across the industry, the CCPI aims to protect the market for certified products and reinstate trust through ensuring construction processes are as safe and robust as possible.

FSi Promat’s Silverliner open state cavity barriers are designed to reinstate the lines of compartmentation within an external façade system, when required, yet allow for the free movement of air to satisfy ventilation requirements.

In the event of a fire the intumescent edge of the barrier expands to close the air gap to prevent the spread of fire and heat from one area to another. The time frame within which this contains a fire is vital to allow anyone inside the building to move to a place of safety.

Liam Blears, Head of Facades at FSi Promat, said: “Life critical safety products by their very nature must meet the highest performance standards. FSi Promat is dedicated to meeting and exceeding the requirements of fire and safety regulations, and very much welcomes the introduction of the CCPI to help to enforce standards and build trust.

“We also understand this needs to be supported by clarity in the messaging around appropriate use and installation – and have built this into our systems and the information around them.

“All of our products are third party tested and supported by qualified technical advisors, as we have always believed this is the route to sustain best practice. All key members of the FSi Promat team are qualified to, or working towards, IFE Level 3 to demonstrate competency and we offer training across all of our products.

“With the CCPI verification of this product set we are delighted to offer a highly regarded level of compliance in addition to the robust testing and certification systems we have in place at FSi Promat.”

Find out more about the Silverliner range of cavity barriers online.

