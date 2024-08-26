PFKG and GIRI join forces to enhance fire safety and  improve quality in the UK construction industry

The Passive Fire Knowledge Group (PFKG) and The Get It Right Initiative (GIRI) have announced their intention to work together to improve safety and construction practices by sharing knowledge, exchanging ideas, and promoting each other’s aims and objectives.
This collaboration brings together the specialised focus of the PFKG on passive fire protection with GIRI’s broader based approach to improving construction practices and eliminating errors. PFKG, established in 2022, is a unique non-for-profit collaboration comprising contractors, consultants, and relevant trade associations. Its mission is to improve the delivery of well designed, specified and installed passive fire protection by focusing on three key areas: Process, Testing and Education.
Formed in 2015, GIRI is a group of over 100 leading UK construction industry experts, organisations and businesses actively improving productivity, quality, sustainability and safety in the construction sector by eliminating error.
Passive fire protection (PFP), also sometimes referred to as ‘built-in’ fire protection, are those components, materials or systems that integrate with the fabric of the building. PFP comprises many different product and system categories including structural steel fire protection, compartment walls and floors, fire doors, fire resisting dampers and ductwork, and firestopping (service penetration seals, linear joint seals, and cavity barriers). It is a critical fire element of fire safety in buildings which continues to place demands on the construction industry.
Commenting on the new collaboration, Cliff Smith, Executive Director at the Get It Right Initiative (GIRI), said: “The construction industry is navigating wholesale changes that have come through the Building Safety Act, with more rigorous standards and regulation at every stage of the development lifecycle.
“Through the GIRI Design Guide and our Building Safety Act working group, GIRI is working across the industry to meet these requirements and keep people safe through a common culture of getting things right first time.
This collaboration with the PFKG will enable us to highlight the critical importance of addressing fire safety, using our collective expertise to increase the focus on this high priority issue.”
Will Pitt and Joe Cilia, Joint Chairs of the Passive Fire Knowledge Group (PFKG) said: “Passive Fire Protection is often a key interface between the architecture, structure and building engineering services and getting it right first time requires careful consideration and planning especially at early design stages.
“It is clear to us that GIRI shares similar aims and objectives and by working more closely together, we can help amplify each other’s message.”
The PFKG and GIRI will collaborate and share best practice guidance including design guidance, quality alerts, knowledge sharing webinars and events. The PFKG continues to produce peer-reviewed knowledge shares covering a wide range of subjects associated with the design, specification and installation of Passive Fire Protection systems.
To find out more information about the Passive Fire Knowledge Group (PFKG) visit www.pfkg.org
To find out more information about the Get It Right Initiative (GIRI) visit https://getitright.uk.com
