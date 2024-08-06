GAP Hire Solutions earns prestigious global health and safety award from The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA)

GAP Hire Solutions based in Glasgow, has fought off global competition to win a prestigious RoSPA Award, demonstrating its commitment to health and safety excellence.
GAP has retained the Gold Award, for the seventh year, in the Health & Safety Performance category and obtained Gold for Fleet Safety, demonstrating its dedication to ensuring its staff get home safely at the end of every working day.
The esteemed RoSPA Awards program now celebrates its 68th year as the UK’s largest and most impactful health and safety programme. With almost 2,000 entries annually from over 50 countries, impacting over seven million employees, they offer a platform to spotlight an unwavering commitment to continuous improvement and excellence in health and safety.
Whether entrants seek non-competitive excellence recognition or vie for competitive awards across 32 industry sectors, the RoSPA Awards provide an unparalleled opportunity to stand among leaders shaping safer, healthier workplaces.
As of this year, the RoSPA award entry process can be used as reflective practise to contribute to continuing professional development (CPD).
Malcolm Campbell, Performance and Improvement Specialist at GAP Hire Solutions commented: “We are thrilled that GAP has once again earned these prestigious RoSPA Gold Awards for 2024. This achievement reflects our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards in Health & Safety and Occupational Road Risk. It’s a testament to the dedication of all our operational teams in ensuring safety is at the heart of everything we do.”
Julia Small, RoSPA’s Achievements Director, said:
“Workplace accidents don’t just pose financial risks and operational disruptions; they significantly impact the quality of life for individuals. This is why acknowledging and rewarding excellent safety performance is vital.
“We congratulate GAP Hire Solutions for winning a prestigious RoSPA Award and showing an unwavering commitment to keeping employees, clients and customers safe from accidental harm and injury.”
Sponsored by Croner-i, the RoSPA Awards scheme is the longest-running of its kind in the UK, and receives entries from organisations across the globe, making it one of the most sought-after achievement awards for the health and safety industry.
Ben Chaplain, Managing Director at Croner-i, said:
“We are proud to sponsor the RoSPA Awards for a second year, which emphasises our dedication to prioritising health and safety—an essential foundation for lasting success and wellbeing at work.”
