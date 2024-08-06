CTS appoints new Managing Director

CTS, the leading provider of construction materials testing, and surveying and monitoring services across the UK, has appointed Matthew Johanson as Managing Director. He will work alongside Phenna Groups, Divisional Managing Director Stuart Abbs, and the CTS management team to lead the business.
With an impressive background across a diverse range of industry sectors, Matt has served 20+years in the Heavy Building Materials sector, working at a senior level with multi-product experience across Asphalt, Ready-Mix Concrete, Quarrying and Recycling, notably for Aggregate Industries Brett Group and GRS Group. Additionally, he has a vast amount of senior level experience for multiple Blue-chip companies, in sectors like international Supply Chain & Logistics, Automotive, Manufacturing and TIC, working for companies such as XPO Logistics, KONE and Element.
Stuart Abbs commented: “It’s fantastic to have Matt join as the Managing Director for CTS. His strong operational background, business acumen, and customer-centric approach will bring great strength to CTS. Matt will oversee CTS’s overarching business strategy and work alongside me to drive business growth.”
Matt said of his appointment: “I am delighted to be joining a company with such a great reputation in its field of expertise. What I am particularly excited about is the drive and initiative to embed a high performance culture, underpinned by the fundamentals of operational excellence. This will place the customer right at the heart of everything we do and allow us to innovate and develop the best services and solutions for our customers.”
Stuart added: “Matt’s appointment supports our aspirational growth strategies in the Infrastructure Division. He appreciates what we are trying to achieve within the Phenna Group, and I’m confident that he will be a fantastic asset as we continue to develop and grow our businesses.”
With a proven track record of driving business top-line and bottom-line growth through effective operational excellence, robust commercial and entrepreneurial strategies. Matt has strong experience in delivering business transformation, through formulating and implementing initiatives to improve organisational performance, raise operating efficiencies and increase shareholder value.
Matt holds a Masters in Management Studies from Kingston University and is a strong advocate of professional and personal development, having also undertaken advanced development programs at both Cranfield Business School and London Business School. He is married with three children and has a passion for personal fitness and cooking.
With headquarters in Leicester and a nationwide network of laboratories and offices offering a wide range of Construction Materials Testing, and Surveying and Monitoring services, CTS is the go-to partner of choice. It supports all sectors of the construction market, including residential, commercial, rail, road, airports, tunnelling, mining, utilities, and brownfield regeneration.
