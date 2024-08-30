Geberit appoints Danielle Lillis as new Product and Marketing Director

Geberit, a leading manufacturer of sanitary products and piping systems, has appointed Danielle Lillis as its new Product and Marketing Director for the UK.

Lillis brings over 20 years of industry experience to the role, having previously held senior positions at major bathroom distributors and manufacturers. Most recently, she served as Sales and Commercial Director at Ideal Bathrooms, where she was responsible for its extensive supplier portfolio, and both the sales and marketing teams.

In her new position, Lillis will lead Geberit’s product management and marketing departments, focusing on driving growth in key segments like wall-hung sanitaryware and shower toilets. She aims to leverage Geberit’s reputation for innovation and quality to further strengthen its market position.

“I’ve always admired Geberit as a best-in-class manufacturer,” said Lillis. “I’m excited to join such an innovative company and look forward to enhancing our product offerings and marketing strategies to deliver even more value to our customers.”

Lillis’s background as both a supplier and customer in the bathroom industry gives her unique insights that will benefit Geberit’s relationships with distributors, installers, and end users. Her commercial acumen and results-driven approach align well with Geberit’s focus on growth and market leadership.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Danielle to the Geberit team,” said Mark Larden, Managing Director of Geberit UK. “Her extensive experience and customer-centric perspective will be invaluable as we continue to develop premium products and services for the UK market.”

Lillis took up her new role in August 2024. She will be based at Geberit’s UK headquarters in Warwick. For more information visit: www.geberit.co.uk

