Record number of Modern Apprenticeship starts at Fife College

Fife College has this week welcomed a record intake of 350 first-year Modern Apprentices through its doors.

Apprentices from Engineering, Construction, Automotive, Plumbing, Gas Engineering and Life Sciences have all started their apprentice journey across the College’s Rosyth, Dunfermline and Glenrothes campuses.

This year’s record intake also includes, for the second year running, a record number of Engineering Modern Apprentices. 160 aspiring engineers from across the region have started Engineering Modern Apprenticeships, up from 133 last year (2023/24).

As the third-largest engineering Modern Apprenticeship provider in the country, the College has worked with 43 employers to provide more opportunities than ever before for local engineers to earn while they learn.

Skills Development Scotland announced Modern Apprenticeship numbers for the 2024/25 earlier this year with 438 places awarded to Fife College, the third highest number of all colleges in Scotland.

The College runs one of the most substantial MA programmes in Scotland with a funding contribution of just under £2 million from this year’s contract set to support more local employers in developing their workforces.

Miles Lagan, Head of Business Development at Fife College, said:

“We would like to thank all of our employers for supporting our successful modern apprenticeship programme and wish all our new apprentices the best for the future as they begin their new career journey at Fife College.”

“By partnering with over 189 employers, we’re not just increasing numbers but enhancing the quality and relevance of the training our apprentices receive. This ensures that local people are well-prepared to enter the workforce with skills that are in demand, contributing to the growth of our regional economy.

“As technology continues to evolve rapidly, the need for innovative engineering solutions across industries has never been greater. Fife College is fully aware of this growing demand and is dedicated to shaping the next generation of engineering talent, ensuring they are equipped to meet these challenges head-on.

“We are therefore also thrilled to provide more Modern Apprenticeship opportunities than ever for aspiring local engineers to gain the skills and experience they need for a successful career in the engineering sector.”

Babcock, a key employer partner of the College, will take on 400 apprentices over the next four years, with Fife College supporting 48 Babcock apprentices as part of this year’s intake.

Paul Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of Babcock – Marine, said:

“We’re delighted to work alongside Fife College and other partners as we welcome new apprentices to our advanced manufacturing and shipbuilding facility in Rosyth. Our new cohort will support the delivery of world-class programmes and underlines our commitment to investing in the skills required to support our customers both now and in the future.”

News of Fife College welcoming a record number of Engineering Modern Apprenticeship new starts follows recent success at the Scottish Engineering Modern Apprentice Awards where Fife College trained six out of fourteen nominated apprentices.

Notably, one of these apprentices achieved first place and another secured second place, an accomplishment which highlights the exceptional quality of the engineering programmes on offer at the College and the commitment of students and staff.

Fife College Roofing Apprentice Leah Stewart was also recently named by BMI Redland Apprentice of the Year, becoming the first female from Scotland to win the UK-wide honour.

Leah’s success followed Advanced Craft apprentice Jemma Greig who became the first Fife College student to win first place at The Scottish Association of Painting Craft Teachers (SAPCT) Annual Craft and Advanced Craft competition. Jemma won the top prize in the Advanced Craft section, becoming both the first Fife College student and the first female to receive this honour since the competition began.

