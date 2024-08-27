Greenlight for Mountpark at Ferrybridge

Mountpark has secured planning permission from Wakefield Council for the redevelopment of The Coal Yard at Ferrybridge Power Station in West Yorkshire.

The hybrid application includes detailed planning permission for site infrastructure works and outline approval for up to 1.64 million sq ft industrial and logistics on the 110-acre site. Extensive highway improvements from the adjacent A162 into the development are also included within the scheme.

The regeneration of the former Coal Yard site is expected to create upwards of 2,000 jobs as Brett Huxley, development director for Mountpark (UK & Ireland) explains: “This decision is the next step towards delivering a new future to this iconic site. Mountpark Ferrybridge represents one of the largest job creation projects in West Yorkshire in recent years, and we hope to attract significant inward investment by creating a high quality industrial and logistics campus for our occupiers. The project will generate a vast array of job opportunities for local people, bringing industry and economic prosperity back to Ferrybridge.”

The planning permission benefits from significant infrastructure improvements which will assist delivering the development proposals. Strategically located at the intersection of the M62/A1(M) motorways, the site will offer occupiers immediate connectivity to the national motorway network and local labour pool.

Mountpark Ferrybridge will cater for requirements from 40,000 sq ft to 640,000 sq ft. Mountpark’s plans also retain the existing railway sidings that bound the scheme with enhanced landscaping, footpaths and cycleways reconnecting Ferrybridge with the local community.

Mountpark’s joint agents on the scheme are Carter Towler and JLL. The wider project team includes Oxalis Planning, SMR Architects, Markides Associates and Hydrock+CPD.

