GLP Selects Winvic to Deliver its Largest Spec Unit to Date, Taking the Shed Specialist to the Milestone of 100 Million sq ft of Industrial Space

Winvic Construction Ltd, a leading main contractor that specialises in the design and delivery of private and public sector construction and civil engineering projects, has been selected by GLP to construct MPN 761 at one of Europe’s premier logistics locations, Magna Park in Lutterworth. The Winvic GLP partnership is a first and the industrial facility totalling 761,000 sq ft is the largest speculative unit that the developer has brought forward to date.

Furthermore, the project will see the main contractor reach a significant milestone in its 23-year history of constructing industrial facilities; MPN 761 located on Magna Park North marks Winvic’s construction of 100 million sq ft of industrial space.

MPN 761 will be the sixty-fourth industrial building that Winvic has been contracted to deliver with Net Zero Carbon requirements and it is set to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding rating and EPC A. The sustainable first-in-class design means it is 100% PV ready and WELL Building Standard compliant, which will allow the occupier to manage their environmental impact as effectively as their operations.

The building, with an 18-metre clear height to haunch, comprises a 716,662 sq ft warehouse, an 8,202 sq ft undercroft warehouse, a 1,615 sq ft plant deck and 34,667 sq ft space across a three-storey office and two transport offices; Winvic will fit out the offices to Cat A standards. Enabling earthworks and service installations will commence on 1 July and the steel frame erection will commence in the Autumn. The project will be handed over to GLP in June 2025.

MPN 761 benefits from 360 circulation; two service yards of 50 metres will be connected to ease movement and parking. Winvic will also construct the parking areas for 525 cars, 277 HGVs and 180 bicycles as well as undertake landscaping and planting.

Winvic will be working with GLP to undertake several social value activities to benefit people and businesses that are local to Magna Park as part of its ongoing commitment to deliver positive project legacies. For example, Winvic will focus on providing employment opportunities to young people, engaging Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and working with local schools and community organisations; this will include volunteering and providing regular donations to local food banks.

Danny Nelson, Managing Director of Industrial, Distribution and Logistics, said: “MPN 761 has become a special project for three reasons; it marks Winvic’s construction of 100 million square foot of industrial space, it’s GLP’s largest ever speculative unit and it has brought the start of a new and exciting contractor-client relationship. I’d like to thank GLP for appreciating our industrial sector expertise and ESG credentials, and for appointing us on this next phase at Magna Park.

The premier and historic logistics developer is widely acclaimed within the industry for setting new standards in terms of design, environmental management, sustainability, occupier efficiency and local job creation, and we’re proud to now be a part of the Magna Park story. The team is looking forward to progressing safely through the programme and have their sights set on completion in June 2025.”

Peter Baird, Senior Construction Manager, GLP commented: “We are pleased to be partnering with Winvic to deliver MPN 761 as we embark upon the next important phase of development at Magna Park North. This is a testament to our confidence in the resilience of the UK logistics market and the strategic importance of the Midlands in particular. Winvic possess an impressive track record within the industrial sector, and we are pleased to welcome their expertise to our supply chain as we deliver a best-in-class mega distribution unit with occupier demand, technological advancements and environmental, social and governance principles at its core.”

