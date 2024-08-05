Pagabo launches £90m DPS for professional services

NATIONAL framework provider Pagabo has announced the launch of its latest procurement offering expected to be worth £90m, the Professional Services Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS).

There are two versions of the DPS, one covering 11 regions across England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and another version covering Scotland. Now live, the DPS will run for three and a half years before expiring in 2028, and has no set value bands in order to offer unlimited project value.

The fully PCR-compliant DPS will enable clients access to solutions covering the full spectrum of construction and premises consultancy services including project management, architecture, engineering, town and masterplanning, and strategy advice.

Jason Stapley, chief procurement officer at Pagabo, said: “Professional services are under significant demand from our public sector clients, so we’re pleased to be able to offer them a flexible and compliant procurement option.

“Through the DPS we can offer clients as little or as much help with their projects as they like, through a range of procurement support and resources available. Meanwhile they can also onboard the contractors and consultants with which they have existing relationships so that they can tender compliantly too.

“We’re expecting the DPS to be particularly popular with SMEs that will see the appeal of this procurement offering due to its ability to put them in front of clients for free.”

Organisations appointed to Pagabo’s latest Professional Services Framework will be invited to join the new DPS, but the onboarding process will be ongoing throughout the lifetime of the procurement option.

Jason continued: “Our DPS cuts timescales, streamlines the process and simplifies the tender process for clients and suppliers alike.

“As a DPS, this option provides an ‘open market’ solution designed to give clients access to a pool of pre-qualified suppliers – which can be constantly updated with new suppliers. This differs to the more traditional framework agreements, in which the list of suppliers is locked for the full term.

“The DPS provides any client with a wide range of options when it comes to suppliers, which will go through the further competition process to ensure the best supplier is appointed to the job.”

The Education Alliance Trust is the contracting authority for the two new agreements.

For more information, please visit www.pagabo.co.uk

