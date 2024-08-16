Hire Association Europe (HAE) could help construction industry recover over £2.7m* in stolen equipment this year with announcement of new crime reporting portal

Hire Association Europe & Event Hire Association (HAE EHA) has announced that it is developing a new Theft & Fraud Reporting Portal as it calls for vigilance ahead of the August Bank Holiday, a time typically rife with criminal activity against the construction sector. The portal could support the recovery of almost £3m worth of equipment within the year*.
Working in conjunction with the National Construction & Agricultural Theft Team (NCATT) and The Official Construction and Agricultural Equipment Security & Registration Scheme (CESAR) the new Theft & Fraud Reporting Portal will be aimed at HAE EHA members. They will be able to effectively share information on incidents with each other and specialist policing teams, enabling HAE EHA members to better safeguard their businesses against the rising threat of crime.
Construction and agricultural machinery theft has increased by 200 per cent since February 20221, with global events, like the war in Ukraine, driving up demand for stolen goods of this type. With Bank Holidays typically rife with crimes of this sort, as businesses close up shop for longer periods, making them prime targets for criminals, the hire industry is disproportionately impacted. At the same time, the equipment hire sector is experiencing a huge spike in fraudulent hires.
The collaborative initiative, which HAE is supporting with a significant investment over a three-year commitment, is made up of businesses, police and industry bodies, to tackle the growing crime rates against industry. A report, published by NCATT and CESAR, revealed that the total value of tools and equipment recovered from the sector in just the first quarter of this year was almost £700k.
The report also shared that 32 arrests had been made and 127 items recovered in Q1 2024, with some as far afield as Romania and Italy.
It also revealed that Essex was a prime target area for these crimes, with the regional police force being supported by CESAR and NCATT in 12 cases in Q1 2024. This is followed by Kent (eight cases), and Lancashire, Leicestershire, Northamptonshire and South Yorkshire forces being supported six times each in the same period.
Mark Bradshaw, public affairs manager at HAE EHA, said: “The rising crime rates against businesses in the hire sector is very worrying but the progress that the CESAR and NCATT teams have made is truly commendable and we are very proud at HAE to be part of this drive to combat crime affecting hire companies.
“Ensuring that we can gather as much information as possible about these crimes and work collaboratively across industry and the police is key to tackling this wave of organised crime against our hire sector. That’s why we are creating the Theft & Fraud Reporting Portal for our members to ensure that they have a way of getting this information directly to the policing teams that can help, as well as sharing their experience with other members, something which could help someone else to reduce their risk and keep their team and business safe.
“As the August Bank Holiday approaches, this will undoubtedly be an anxious time for those in the hire sector as a long weekend. I urge all these businesses to ensure that security procedures are followed, and that staff are fully briefed on how to make the sites as safe as possible. If incidents do occur, please do report them, both to the police and to us, the information will go directly into supporting the activity of the CESAR and NCATT teams.”
Superintendent Andy Huddleston, head of the NCATT and head of the National Rural Crime Unit, said: “NCATT finished its first year of operation with over £6 million in seizures of stolen machinery from criminals. This is as much an indication of the scale of the threat we face as well as well as a measure of the success of NCATT. The high level of seizures and recoveries has continued throughout 2024 and crucially we are seeing more arrests and, with the support of the CESAR donor board including HAE funding support, the team now have a financial investigation capability.
“The Hire Association Europe’s three-year funding commitment to help fight plant equipment theft and fraud is absolutely crucial to us continuing this work and targeting construction machinery thieves. Having this specialist team of police officers that cover the whole of the country not only identifying stolen equipment but also coordinating forces and pushing legislative changes is making a difference in tackling organised criminal groups that target HAE members. We are a small unit and whilst we can’t support every theft investigation, what we are able to do is make a tangible difference and I thank the industry for its crucial support in helping us do this.”
HAE EHA is a Birmingham-based industry-leading trade association for the plant, tool, equipment and event hire sectors with membership representing businesses from new startups to some of Europe’s largest hire companies. It has over 700 member companies based in the UK, Europe and across other parts of the world.
