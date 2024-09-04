Snickers Workwear’s Energising New Technical Midlayers

Perfect Workwear – for less than perfect days.
Snickers Workwear’s new range of lightweight Mid-layers are a Fusion of style and performance – built for active work in the Autumn.
Crafted for full flexibility on site and optimal comfort and built for active work, they’re fully flexible and can be worn as an outer layer when it’s warmer or a mid-layer when it’s a bit cooler.
They’re full of handy technical features and innovative fabrics to tame the wind, plus brand new energising colours to brighten your spring-time workday.
Choose from new street-smart styles such as the Windblocker Half-zip Hoodie or the Lightweight Flexiwork Mid-layer Jacket – creative workwear solutions designed to make your job easier.
Whatever Snickers Workwear Mid-layer you choose, you can be sure that they all have body-mapping designs for a great fit, outstanding functionality and long-lasting comfort – all day, every day.
Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals