Marshalls unveils new London Design Space

Landscaping and building materials specialist opens centre amongst London’s thriving London Bridge design community

Marshalls has opened a new showroom for landscape architects and designers at The Leather Market. A short walk from London Bridge station, the centre is designed with creativity in mind, enabling visitors to visualise its product ranges virtually and experiment with a wide variety of material types.

Following eight years at Compton Courtyard, Clerkenwell, Marshalls has chosen to relocate to this vibrant new location recognising the growth of the SE1 postcode as a hub for landscape architects and designers. The Leather Market is also conveniently situated just a five-minute walk from London Bridge Station, making it easily accessible from various parts of London and beyond.

The new unit at The Leather Market offers customers a creative and inspiring environment. It features a workshop-style setting with advanced digital features, enabling customers to explore ranges and laying patterns using augmented and virtual reality technology. The space offers a hands-on approach to testing materials and design concepts, with clients able to touch and feel physical samples and explore various colours, textures, and finishes. The modelling area helps turn digital models into reality with the ability to set out miniature street scenes with their chosen options.

The Leather Market also boasts additional facilities, including various-sized meeting rooms available for hire, a separate break-out space, an on-site café and catering services.

James Gosden, National Specification Manager for Marshalls Landscape Products, said: “Whether customers are networking, seeking inspiration for a scheme or development or just want a location to mind-map ideas, our new Design Space is the perfect environment to spark creativity. Located in the London Bridge area, we’re now much closer to many of our customers, too, making it easier for them to pop by at a time that suits them. We can’t wait to start welcoming people to this exciting new space.”

Alongside its new London showroom, Marshalls has a second Design Space in Birmingham, located just a five-minute walk from Birmingham New Street Station.

To book, visit marshalls.co.uk/commercial/design-space

