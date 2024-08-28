BDC

IG Masonry Support - Proud suppliers of 2024 Brick Awards shortlisted projects

After much anticipation, the annual Brick Development Association Brick Awards shortlist has been revealed, and we are very proud to learn that IG Masonry Support products feature in seven projects across six categories. 

The Brick Awards celebrate the pinnacle of brick architecture and craftsmanship. Each year, hundreds of projects are submitted by eminent architects, brickwork contractors, main contractors and developers. These projects span a diverse spectrum of creativity, showcasing an array of colors, shapes, and brick types, unfolding across 18 hotly-contested categories.

IG Masonry Support has supplied its products and services to 7 of the shortlisted projects, these include:

Large Housing Development
Dogpool Lane Student Residence (Pershore Junction)
VITA Bruce Street (Little Victoria Street)
Urban Regeneration 
VITA Bruce Street (Little Victoria Street)
House Builder
Vistry Homes – Meridian One
Public
Aspen Wood Hospital
Specialist Brickwork Contractor
Chine Brickwork Ltd – King George’s Gate
Grangewood Brickwork Services Ltd – Marylebone House
Worldwide
Monaghan Peace Campus

Our Sales Director, Scott Denham shared his thoughts:
“We are pleased to hear that once again our products have been featured in the Brick Awards shortlisted projects with the brickwork solutions we have provided. This shortlisting showcases our commitment to engineering excellence through offsite craftsmanship. Our continued support of the annual Brick Development Association Brick Awards is something that we are very excited to be a part of.

We look forward to learning the winners of the Awards in early November and wish everyone involved in the projects, the very best of luck.

The Brick Awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday 6th November 2024 at the Royal Lancaster Hotel in London. For more information, please visit: www.brick.org.uk/brick-awards

