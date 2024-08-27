McDonald’s has unveiled plans for a significant £1 billion investment aimed at opening over 200 new restaurants across the UK and Ireland over the next four years, which will result in the creation of more than 24,000 new jobs. This ambitious expansion underscores the company’s commitment to growing its presence and supporting local communities.

The investment, outlined in the “McDonald’s at 50” report by planning consultancy Lichfields, highlights the company’s substantial contributions to the UK economy. In 2023 alone, McDonald’s spent over £2 billion with UK-based suppliers and farmers, while supporting 209,475 jobs nationwide.

As part of its growth strategy, McDonald’s will introduce new restaurant formats, including smaller “Drive to” locations, alongside a renewed focus on opening high street outlets. These developments are aligned with broader initiatives to revitalise town and city centres and could become a focal point at property networking events in London, particularly concerning their impact on the real estate and construction sectors.

In addition to the new openings, McDonald’s will also upgrade more than 1,500 existing locations across the UK and Ireland. These refurbishments will ensure that the restaurants continue to meet evolving customer expectations and maintain the company’s ongoing commitment to quality and innovation.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals