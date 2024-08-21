Bicester Motion & TeamSport unveil new ultimate indoor e-karting centre plans with £6 million investment in young talent

Bicester Motion, the 444-acre future mobility estate in Bicester, Oxfordshire and TeamSport, the ultimate indoor karting experience company, have agreed a partnership to invest £6 million in grassroots motorsport to deliver a new indoor electric go-karting centre.

The proposed two-level track will be built inside Bicester Motion’s Hangar 137, a 31,000 sq ft (2,880 sq m), Grade 2 Listed building with access from Skimmingdish Lane.

The partnership will enable Bicester Motion to invest £4 million to restore, rejuvenate and conserve the historic hangar’s external building fabric and for TeamSport to deliver a new £2 million state-of-the-art 500 metre electric go-karting track and centre to boost grassroots and women in motorsport talent.

A planning application has been submitted to Cherwell District Council for the proposed change of use for e-karting purposes to deliver a long-term, viable use to facilitate the hangar’s repair and conservation.

TeamSport has forty e-karting centres across London and the UK which are open for children aged eight onwards and adults to experience this form of highly competitive and popular motorsport. Also, TeamSport will offer a membership scheme and discount for student, NHS staff, emergency services and military personnel.

TeamSport’s new electric go-karting track experience will support Bicester Motion’s strategy to continue to boost future mobility. Its 50-strong business community includes NEOM McLaren Electric Racing, Polestar’s UK HQ, Zapp, and record-breaking synthetic fuel manufacturer Zero, amongst many other pioneering specialist brands.

The proposed new centre is adjacent to its new innovation project, a £60 million investment pioneering future mobility discovery and will deliver seven prestigious HQ buildings with views across the airfield and will total 215,000 sq ft (19,698 sq m). The first three buildings have been pre-let to Mercedes Benz-owned YASA for its new UK HQ as it continues to pioneer new electric drive technology.

Daniel Geoghegan, chief executive, Bicester Motion said: “We warmly welcome TeamSport to Bicester Motion and our community. Being in the heart of Motorsport Valley and home to Motorsport UK’s HQ, the synergies are clear. Our estate is uniquely placed to offer this new experience for future young talent in Bicester and Oxfordshire and for the local community to enjoy and enable us to invest in sensitively restoring our much-loved hangar and secure its health for its second century.”

Dominic Gaynor, chief executive officer, TeamSport said: “Our future talent starts on the go-kart track and for some time we have been looking to open in Motorsport Valley surrounded by the many F1 teams. Finding the right place and location were key and our new home at Bicester Motion is the perfect match. We will be providing an innovative and exhilarating new two-level track for everyone to enjoy and creating jobs in both the construction and operational phases. We look forward to progressing the planning application and starting work to deliver our latest adrenalin-filled indoor go-karting experience.”

Hugh Chambers, chief executive officer, Motorsport UK which is based at Bicester Motion, added: “TeamSport is a valued partner of Motorsport UK delivering the British Indoor Karting Championships, the largest motorsport championship in the world, and the F1 Academy Discover Your Drive programme. With more than 5,500 annual participants in the BIKC, TeamSport provides an affordable route into the sport through their racing leagues, while Discover Your Drive has played a groundbreaking role in growing female participation in karting for 8-12 year old girls. We look forward to having them as our neighbours and opening the sport to the Bicester and Oxfordshire and wider community.”

Richard Morris represented TeamSport.

