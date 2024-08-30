McLaren Construction commences £12.8 million industrial scheme at Manchester Airport

McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) has announced the start of works on a significant new project, ‘B4’, at one of the UK’s largest and busiest airports.

Valued at £12,844,105.00, the development on the World Freight Terminal at Manchester Airport marks a crucial addition to its infrastructure.

Delivered on behalf of Columbia Threadneedle Investments, the project follows a previous phase of works for the client, at the World Freight Terminal development to the west of Manchester Airport, which concentrated on the build of a 100,000 sq. ft warehouse sub-divided into three commercial units, with internal office spaces.

B4 involves the design and construction of a state-of-the-art industrial unit, complete with office space, external works, and meticulous landscaping. Spanning 92,000 square feet, the facility will serve as prime industrial and logistics space within the boundaries of airport security.

With a 50-week completion target, McLaren Construction Midlands and North will oversee all aspects of construction, including associated access roads and sustainable landscaping features. The building’s external finishes will align with the contractors previous successful projects for Columbia Threadneedle, including B3 DNATA and B401, ensuring architectural consistency and quality.

McLaren Construction Midlands and North demonstrates its commitment to environmental sustainability by integrating recycled components from previous demolitions, using available materials from the groundwork that can be crushed and re-used, and connecting to the site’s Mains Power, thereby eliminating the need for generators and fuel.

This approach not only contributes to the project’s exceptional BREEAM Rating of Excellent and EPC rating of A+ but also extends to McLaren’s efforts to enhance local ecology. Particularly near the Site-Specific Scientific Interest (SSSI) areas. The contractor has meticulously planned the development to minimise environmental impact, enhance biodiversity, and target additional BREEAM points for ecological enhancements.

Operating within the confines of airport security has posed unique logistical challenges but McLaren Construction has navigated these complexities by collaborating closely with Manchester Airport Group (MAG) Utilities and other stakeholders, ensuring seamless coordination of deliveries amidst ongoing airport operations.

Gary Cramp, managing director of McLaren Construction (Midlands and North), said: “We are proud to once again be working with Columbia Threadneedle Investments on this vital addition to the World Freight Terminal infrastructure. The B4 project is an essential part of the airport’s ongoing development, providing much-needed industrial and logistics space. With our experience in delivering high-quality projects in complex environments, we are confident that this new facility will play a key role in supporting the airport’s growth and operational needs.”

To find out more about McLaren Construction (Midlands and North) Ltd, please visit: www.mclarengroup.com

