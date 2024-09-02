Indurent Secures Approval for Major Lichfield Industrial Park, Tackling Regional Warehousing Shortfall

Indurent, the newly formed logistics giant born from the merger of Industrials REIT and St. Modwen Logistics, has successfully secured planning approval for a substantial 432,000 sq ft industrial and logistics development in Lichfield. This ambitious project, named Indurent Park Lichfield, is set to address the critical shortage of mid-sized warehousing units in the region.

Located off Cricket Lane and adjacent to the Swinfen Interchange roundabout, which offers convenient access to the M6 motorway, the development will comprise eight mid-box units ranging in size from 36,000 sq ft to 83,000 sq ft. Each unit is designed to achieve a minimum BREEAM ‘Excellent’ rating for sustainability and an EPC ‘A’ rating for energy efficiency, reflecting Indurent’s commitment to environmentally responsible construction.

Jessica Evans, senior planning manager at Indurent, commented on the project’s approval: “The approval of Indurent Park Lichfield will help to address the region’s acute undersupply of modern mid-box warehousing and deliver significant social and economic value for the region. Having engaged extensively with the local community throughout the planning process, the approval builds on Indurent’s successful track record of development in Staffordshire, where we provide over three million sq ft of high-quality space and support the success of customers of all sizes seeking to benefit from the Midlands’ national connectivity and large, skilled workforce.”

The development is expected to create 250 jobs during its construction phase, which is slated to begin in 2025. Upon completion of the first phase in 2026, the park is projected to support around 820 full-time jobs across various roles. Indurent, owned by investment funds managed by Blackstone, currently owns and operates 27 million sq ft of industrial and logistics space across the UK, supporting over 2,000 businesses across diverse sectors. This new Lichfield development is a significant addition to their expanding portfolio, underscoring their commitment to meeting the growing demand for high-quality industrial space in the UK.

