McLaren Construction Midlands and North announces start of Omega West Unit 4 in Warrington

McLaren Construction Midlands and North has announced the commencement of works on Omega West Unit 4, a £28million major industrial and logistics (I&L) development within the Omega Business Park, in Warrington.

Due for completion at the end of June 2025, Unit 4 follows the successful completion of Units 2 and 3, also on behalf of Omega St Helens Limited, but with a fund managed by Blackstone as the purchaser.

The unit is to be a 420,000 sq. ft. development featuring state-of-the-art facilities, including two-story offices, extensive warehouse space, a hub office, car park facilities, and comprehensive external works and landscaping.

The team has worked to tackle challenging elements of the site including an existing watercourse along its southern and western boundaries, which requires an eight-metre buffer zone to maintain construction safety. Additionally, a 132kva cable diversion below ground on the northern boundary will necessitate careful planning to ensure safe excavation and groundwork activities.

In line with McLaren Construction’s sustainability commitment, the development will incorporate 10% natural roof light implementation, future capacity for EV charging, and a full cut and fill balance of the existing ground to reuse all on-site cohesive materials.

The site will also include a wild meadow planting arrangement and increased green space areas through extensive landscaping.

During construction, all generators and plant machinery will run on alternative fuels, and all site waste will be managed through an online data system, Smartwaste, with recycling targets monitored monthly.

The project will utilise locally sourced materials and suppliers, wherever possible, to support the local economy. Upon completion, the development is expected to achieve a BREEAM rating of ‘Excellent’ and an EPC rating of A.

With careful consideration of the local community at its heart, throughout the project McLaren Construction Midlands and North will continue to regularly engage with local schools and colleges, including job fairs and mock interview sessions, to promote industry opportunities for young people. For the wider community and stakeholders, monthly meetings with the local council and planning teams will be hosted, presenting newsletters and updates to keep the entire community informed.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands and North, said: “We are excited to start work on Unit 4, building on our successful track record at the Omega Business Park. Our team is dedicated to delivering a high-quality, sustainable project while continuing to engage and support the local community.”

David Milloy, Managing Director of M2 Group (owner of Omega St Helens), added: “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with McLaren Construction on this pivotal development. Their commitment to quality and community engagement aligns with our values and vision for Omega Business Park.”

The commencement of Omega West Unit 4 underscores McLaren Construction Midlands and North’s ongoing dedication to fostering sustainable growth and innovation in industrial and logistics infrastructure. With a steadfast commitment to quality, environmental responsibility and community engagement, the contractor is poised to deliver a project that not only meets the highest standards of construction excellence but also contributes positively to the Warrington community and beyond.

