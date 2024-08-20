Nova, Oxford achieves a UK first with a perfect 100% score on its BREEAM Outstanding certificate.

Wrenbridge and Buccleuch are delighted to have achieved a UK first, with their recently completed BREEAM Outstanding scheme, forward committed by IM Properties, scoring 100% in the final BREEAM Certificate, making it the highest UK certified assessment.

Strategically positioned in a prime location, Nova is close to two of Oxford’s most influential science areas – Oxford Science Park and Arc Oxford.

The BREEAM Outstanding certification demonstrates the ongoing commitment of all parties to bringing forward market- leading, highly sustainable developments, by attaining a perfect score.

For Wrenbridge and Buccleuch, who have delivered multiple developments over a decade of business together, this is another proud milestone. For IM Properties, it underlines its belief in their ambitious plans to transform the site into a new best in class, state of the art 45,000sq/ft facility for mid-tech, R&D and lab use, bringing the site back into economic use.

Wrenbridge and Buccleuch partnered up a couple of years ago to acquire the former gas holder site from SGN, in a prime location on the outskirts of Oxford. The gas holder was decommissioned and demolished and delivering their vision began.

Due to the former use and challenging nature of the site, Wrenbridge engaged with the Local Authority right from the project’s outset, working collaboratively with the land contamination officer as well as the EA. Planning permission and funding by IM Properties followed and construction then commenced in the summer of 2023, with Parkway (Main Contractor) achieving Practical Completion in March 2024.

Alistair Dunsdon, Director of Wrenbridge comments: “We are absolutely delighted to have turned our ambitious vision into a reality, through this landmark development. To be recognised as the first ever scheme to achieve a 100% BREEAM certificate is remarkable and something we are extremely proud of. This achievement was made possible by the innovation, commitment and collaboration with our trusted partners Buccleuch, our BREEAM consultant – Eight Versa, our Main Contractor – Parkway and the whole design team, they have all been sensational!”

James Feltham, Director of Wrenbridge adds: “We are constantly pushing ourselves to provide the best possible buildings to suit occupiers’ requirements with a keen focus on sustainability, this achievement is testament to that. We hope that this sets the benchmark going forward and that we can continue to improve our product along with our trusted and valued design team and contractors.”

Sandy Smith, Development Director at Buccleuch Property comments: “We are so pleased to have delivered another successful project with Wrenbridge, and in doing so, transforming what was a redundant gas holding tower into the UK’s highest scoring BREEAM project ever. Working collaboratively with all stakeholders has really helped deliver the vision that we and Wrenbridge had for this asset, and we are delighted to have funded another deal with IM Properties.”

Nova adds to its green credentials with on-site renewables, 46 cycle parking spaces and 25 percent of its 50-space car park allocated for electric vehicles. It’s sustainable design and attractive setting within a wildlife garden with pond and landscaped breakout and amenity space, also puts social responsibility and employee wellbeing front and centre.

Agents acting on Nova, available for immediate occupation include Carter Jonas and Colliers International.

SUPPLEMENTARY/TECHNICAL SUMMARY

In addition to achieving BREEAM Outstanding and 100% on the final stage certificate, the scheme also achieved an EPC rating of A+, making it truly ‘best-in-class’. The building maximises sustainable travel with green-roofed cycle shelters (which also act as a haven for birds and insects), electric charging points for bikes and cars, shower, locker-room and change facilities, with a number of car parking spaces being dedicated for ‘car sharing’ users only. The team also worked collaboratively with the LA, to make improvements to the surrounding pedestrian and cycle routes. Occupiers can take advantage of the external breakout spaces and seating areas in the high-quality landscaped garden, which surrounds the building and includes a wildlife pond. Furthermore, ecological enhancement and biodiversity was maximised – the project achieved significant net gain.

A number of low and zero carbon technologies are installed on site, including a substantial provision of roof mounted PVs, which generate significant energy savings for the occupier. Air Source heat pumps provide an efficient method for cooling and heating the building. The building is dressed in a brise soleil structure which acts as an architectural feature and a solar shading system, to control the amount of sunlight and solar heat that enters the building. Thermographic surveys were also carried carried out to determine if there was any heat leakage, but no remediation was required, due to the high performance of the building. Through the ventilation design, the building achieves good internal air and reduces the risk of external pollutants

15% of the warehouse roof is covered with rooflights and a generous amount of natural light floods into the office/reception, which prevents the need for artificial lighting and improves wellbeing. PIR lighting is installed throughout the office and switches off automatically when that area of the building is not in use. Best practice internal acoustic performance standards are achieved. Water efficient fittings and leak detection is installed, to prevent water wastage and ensure a 50% improvement over the BRE baseline for water consumption. Flood risk attenuation minimises run-off from site and minimises watercourse pollution.

Materials were procured with a high level of responsible sourcing certification and EPDs. The maximum number of waste credits were achieved through good waste management, low waste consumption and high levels of recycling during the construction phase.

Project team:

BREEAM Consultant: Eight Versa

Architect: CMP Architects

QS and EA: KAM

M&E Engineer: MBA

C&S Engineer: Sweco

Planning and landscape: Stantec

Environmental Services: TRC

Transport: SLR

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals