Mitie Secures Contract to Provide Security and Intelligence Services Across South Western Railway Network

Mitie has secured a new contract with South Western Railway (SWR), valued at £6 million, for a duration of up to three years. Under this contract, Mitie will deliver security guarding and intelligence services across SWR’s extensive network, which spans Greater London, Hampshire, Surrey, Dorset, Berkshire, Wiltshire, Devon, and Somerset, and transports 220,000 passengers daily.

In addition to ensuring the security of 14 sites, including stations, depots, and security control centres, Mitie’s Security Officers will provide reassurance and wellness checks for passengers aboard SWR’s trains. Given that SWR operates 1,500 journeys each day, these checks will be crucial in swiftly identifying and addressing any unusual behaviour or unattended items.

The contract also marks a significant step forward in enhancing security through Mitie’s intelligence-led approach. For the first time, SWR’s security incident reporting processes will be fully digitised with the implementation of Mitie’s Merlin 24/7 software. Security Officers will be equipped to log detailed incident information via handheld devices, streamlining the reporting process. Additionally, SWR will have access to a dedicated dashboard on the platform, allowing security teams to monitor real-time intelligence on threat levels across its estate, informed by insights and trend analysis from these reports.

Mitie will further bolster security by utilising open-source data gathering. Analysts based at Mitie’s Intelligence Hub will provide SWR’s security teams with updates on potential threats across the network, such as large public events, protests, and rising crime in the local area. With this information, the Mitie team can identify high-risk areas and make intelligence-driven decisions about the deployment of security officers at different sites on varying days.

Jason Towse, Managing Director of Business Services at Mitie, commented: “We’re pleased to have been awarded this new contract with South Western Railway, building on our extensive experience and expertise in the rail industry. As we approach the busy summer period, we look forward to applying our intelligence-led approach to security, helping to create a safe and secure environment for the thousands of passengers travelling with SWR every day.”

Daniel O’Riordan, Head of Safety and Security Assurance for South Western Railway, added: “At South Western Railway, the safety and security of our colleagues and customers is our top priority, and this is a significant moment as we partner with a new security provider. We’re delighted to welcome Mitie to the SWR community and look forward to working closely with them. We’re confident that their innovative digital and intelligence-led solutions will enhance the safety and security of our network for everyone who uses it.”

