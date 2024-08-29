New Promotion Announced at GSS Newcastle Studio

Celebrations are underway at the GSSArchitecture Newcastle Studio, as Dan Jones has been promoted to Associate.

Dan joined GSS in 2022 as a Senior Architect and has since overseen the delivery of numerous projects, including the retrofit and upgrade of the Grade II listed King George VI Building for Newcastle University, and several refurbishment projects for the Inn Collection Group up and down the country. Over the past two years, Dan has built upon his considerable experience and portfolio within the region and beyond, contributing significantly to heritage assets within the Durham peninsula for Durham University and offering conservation support to the wider team.

With over 11 years of experience in the construction industry, Dan leads on complex and interesting projects across the North East and is starting to cover a more national heritage and conservation role within the practice. He takes a special interest in this sector and has recently submitted his portfolio to become an AABC accredited Conservation Architect, aiming to lead more actively on GSS’s heritage and conservation offerings to support our clients. As Associate, Dan will continue to take the lead on projects across the region, contribute to business development to drive continuous improvement, and mentor other team members.

Dan comments, “I am thrilled to step into this new role, especially as it allows me to further expand our heritage and conservation portfolio on a national scale. I’m looking forward to continuing to work with our talented team to deliver exceptional projects and to contribute to the ongoing success of GSSArchitecture.”

Simon Rennison-Rae, Partner at GSS and Newcastle Studio lead, said, “It’s fantastic to recognise Dan’s growth within the team, his depth of knowledge, the way he collaborates with clients and his role within our Newcastle studio has gone from strength to strength also allowing those around him to develop with his support. Dan will continue to assist our national practice as well as strengthening the opportunities and client focus in the North East as we continue to grow in the region – well done Dan!”

GSS have an impressive history within the UK and have always invested in their team members. As an Investors in People Gold Accredited practice, GSS have a track-record of ensuring they have great designers and professionals in the construction industry to allow them to provide a fantastic service to their clients in the North East and across the country.

To find out more about GSSArchitecture, their extensive range of projects in the North East and across the country, or to find out about career opportunities, please visit www.gssarchitecture.com

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals