Mitie’s 2024 ESG Report Showcases Strong Progress Towards Sustainability Goals

Mitie has released its 2024 ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) report, highlighting significant strides towards its sustainability objectives. The leading facilities management provider achieved or surpassed 13 ambitious targets for the past financial year (FY24), underscoring its dedication to its core social value pillars: Environment, People, Communities, and Responsible Supply Chain. Key highlights from the report include:

Environmental Leadership

As part of its ‘Plan Zero’ initiative, which aims to achieve net zero Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 2025, Mitie has successfully reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 5%. Major contributors to this reduction include the installation of low-carbon heat pumps across its sites and the ongoing transition to electric vehicles (EVs). With the introduction of its 5,000th EV, two-thirds (66%) of Mitie’s fleet is now fully electric, making it one of the largest electric fleets in the UK.

In recognition of these achievements and its ongoing environmental efforts, Mitie received an ‘A’ grade for its carbon reduction strategy and reporting from the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), placing it in the top 2% of organisations evaluated annually.

Beyond reducing its own environmental impact, Mitie has also leveraged its expertise in green solutions, such as solar power and biodiversity, to assist its clients in reaching their net zero goals. Notable achievements in FY24 include increasing recycling rates at London Euston station from 10% to 81% through the introduction of an on-site recycling facility and installing 2,000 solar panels at the Associated British Ports site in Southampton, reducing carbon emissions by 235 tonnes annually.

Empowering People Through Skills Development

Mitie has continued its investment in training and development to foster long-term, fulfilling careers for its employees. Over FY24, the company supported over 1,200 apprentices at any given time, offering 90 apprenticeship courses. This includes the new Professional Security Operative Level 2 apprenticeship, which Mitie helped to develop to create more career progression opportunities within the security industry, and a heat pump engineer apprenticeship to support the growth of the UK’s green workforce.

In April, Mitie reached a significant milestone by surpassing £2 million in Apprenticeship Levy gifting pledges. Through this initiative, Mitie has enabled over 25 small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and local community services across the UK to fund apprenticeship schemes.

Making a Positive Impact in Communities

Mitie has exceeded all its goals under the Community pillar, maintaining its commitment to making a difference in the communities it serves. This includes nearly 25,000 hours of volunteering for local causes, supported by Mitie’s initiative to offer employees ten hours of volunteer time each year.

Mitie’s independent charity, The Mitie Foundation, which aims to support disadvantaged groups in securing employment, celebrated its tenth anniversary. Over the past year, the foundation helped recruit 418 individuals, while Mitie continued its support for the Armed Forces community by welcoming 790 forces leavers.

Promoting Sustainability Through the Supply Chain

Mitie takes pride in being a responsible business, with nearly half (47.7%) of its supply chain spend directed towards SMEs and £3.3 million allocated to voluntary, community, and social enterprises (VCSEs), surpassing its target by 46%. The company also achieved a 12% reduction in supply chain emissions compared to FY23, marking the completion of a three-year supply chain transformation programme focused on enhancing sustainability through procurement.

Peter Dickinson, Chief Legal Officer at Mitie, commented: “As one of Britain’s largest businesses, we are committed to making a positive impact on our people, communities, and the environment. With our 2025 net zero targets fast approaching, it’s encouraging to see that we have exceeded so many of our goals this year.”

