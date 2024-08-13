PTSG to look after South London hospital

Premier Technical Services Group Ltd (PTSG) has been contracted to deliver specialist electrical services at St Georges Hospital in Tooting.



Located in South London and founded in 1733, it is one of the UK’s largest teaching hospitals and one of the largest hospitals in Europe. It is run by the St George’s University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.



The new hospital at Tooting was built in stages. The first stage, which included 710 beds and the medical school, was completed in 1976, although the main hospital was not completed until 1980. In April 2010 St George’s Healthcare became part of the South West London and Surrey Trauma Network (SWLSTN). All Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments within the network continue to provide trauma services with St George’s designated as the major trauma centre.



In this contract, engineers from PTSG Electrical Services Ltd will install a new lighting protection system, working at the hospital’s substation. This will provide protection for the buildings and their users in the event of an electrical storm.



PTSG is the UK’s leading provider of lightning and surge protection services. Its network of engineers deliver a complete range of services including design and installation, testing and inspection and repairs and maintenance. Ultimately, the Group gives customers complete peace of mind that their assets and people are safe and protected at all times.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals