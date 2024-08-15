Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Extends Partnership with Sodexo for Enhanced Soft FM Services

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the UK’s largest fire service, has extended its contract with Sodexo as its soft services provider for an additional two years. This extension, valued at approximately £12 million, reaffirms the successful partnership between SFRS and Sodexo, which has been praised for its dedication to quality service delivery.

Sodexo’s team, comprising over 370 colleagues, provides a comprehensive range of soft facilities management (FM) services across Scotland. These services include food and hospitality, cleaning, waste management, caretaking, security services, and grounds maintenance. The SFRS estate spans the entire length and breadth of Scotland, encompassing 385 sites, including the headquarters in Cambuslang.

Paul Anstey, CEO of Government Services at Sodexo UK & Ireland, expressed his enthusiasm for the continued collaboration: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, supporting their critical work to enhance the safety and wellbeing of the people of Scotland.”

Ijaz Bashir, Head of Asset Management at SFRS, also highlighted the positive impact of Sodexo’s services: “Sodexo’s staff continue to provide excellent services across many of our sites, and we are pleased to extend the contract. The team at Sodexo plays an integral role in ensuring our buildings operate smoothly, and we look forward to continuing our partnership over the next two years.”

In addition to their commitment to delivering high-quality services, Sodexo has made significant social contributions as part of their work with SFRS. Notably, 40.6% of their sourcing and procurement is with small to medium-sized enterprises, and they have achieved a CO2 reduction of 4.3 metric tonnes over the last year. Furthermore, 90% of the Sodexo team working on the SFRS contract reside within 10 miles of their workplace, underlining their commitment to local employment.

Sodexo’s social impact extends beyond operational services, with the company actively supporting fundraising for The Fire Fighters Charity, which aids serving and retired members of the UK’s fire service community. Additionally, Sodexo staff have contributed nearly 100 hours of volunteering, assisting young people with mock interviews and CV development through charity Springboard, mentoring in partnership with MCR Pathways, and supporting the Stop Hunger charity partners FareShare and SSAFA – The Armed Forces Charity.

