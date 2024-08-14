Southern Construction Framework appoints Mace and Corstorphine & Wright to drive project delivery in South of England

Southern Construction Framework (SCF), leading construction procurement framework delivered by the public sector for the public sector in the South of England, has launched its second generation Consult framework.

Global programme and project delivery consultant and construction expert Mace and AJ 100 Top 15 architectural practice Corstorphine & Wright have secured positions on the latest generation SCF Consult framework. The suppliers can be appointed by any public sector body to deliver all project, property and asset consultancy services.

The new generation SCF Consult expands on the success of the previous generation of the consultancy framework, complementing the SCF integrated team approach to two-stage open book procurement, offering clients greater flexibility in contracting and pricing models.

This will enable public sector organisations across London, the South East and South West of England to procure Mace and Corstorphine & Wright services in the delivery of key projects.

The two firms combine to offer public sector clients a broad range of construction, property, estate and asset management services, including Design, Engineering, Surveying and Cost, Project & Programme Management.

The scope of services supports projects from inception through to completion, including but not limited to: planning, urban design and master planning, development consultancy advice, strategic advisory services, multi-disciplinary design and decarbonation and sustainability advice.

Mace has secured a position as lead supplier for Cost, Project and Programme Management while Corstorphine & Wright leads for Design, Engineering, Surveying and Strategy. Both suppliers can also be accessed for full multi-disciplinary project delivery commissions.

Adam Sanford, Operations Lead South East and London, at SCF commented:

“We are committed to offering public sector bodies great value through SCF. Through this time of policy review with the new parliament in session, the SCF Consult team can help public sector bodies across health, education, leisure and local authority to navigate the changing landscape.”

Kingsley Clarke

Kingsley Clarke, Head of SCF, South West, said:

“SCF Consult provides dependable expertise to clients across the South West, enabling the delivery of essential projects that matter to local communities. Together with Mace and Corstorphine & Wright, we are excited about development across the South of England.”

Mace has delivered a range of projects and services through SCF Consult to date, including the Alexandra Theatre Rejuvenation for Arun District Council, Bransbury Community Leisure Centre for Portsmouth County Council and the Schools for the Future Programme on behalf of Central Bedfordshire Council.

Corstorphine & Wright has delivered multiple projects under SCF Construct such as the New Exeter Police Station for Devon and Cornwall Police and the stunning regeneration project, The Northgate Yard delivering new leisure facilities in Bridgwater for Somerset Council.

Daniel Easthope, Managing Director for Property UK & Europe at Mace Consult, said:

“Our teams have delivered fantastic work through the SCF frameworks, ranging from theatres, research and police facilities, schools and hospitals that have helped communities to thrive. Together with the framework owners, we have created exceptional value for clients across the South East and South West of the UK. We are delighted to be reappointed to SCF Consult and look forward to working with Corstorphine & Wright to drive delivery across the region.”

Simon Crosby, Group Director and Head of Public Sector at Corstorphine & Wright, added:

“We are thrilled to be part of the SCF Consult team, where we will continue to form trusted partnerships with contractors to drive positive change and work towards fulfilling the levelling up targets of the communities we work in.

“We have delivered some exceptional projects through SCF frameworks, and its simplicity and ease of use have helped to streamline our processes, allowing us to focus on delivering exceptional value for money for the public sector at a time when budgets are squeezed. We are looking forward to continuing to develop our relationship with Mace, a partnership that has already delivered award winning public buildings such as the Derby Council Headquarters building.”

