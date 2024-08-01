St. Modwen opens former Longbridge West Works site to public

The home of the former West Works car factory in Longbridge – birthplace of the iconic MINI car – has reopened to the public for the first time in almost two decades, after master developer St. Modwen handed over 27 acres of public realm.

The 75-acre mixed use site – which encompasses Longbridge Business Park and will ultimately see the delivery of over 340 new homes by St. Modwen Homes – is now open to the public, giving residents access to large open park spaces, a rejuvenated river corridor, and over 2.5km of cycle and footpaths which is already creating a dynamic link between the community, Longbridge Town Centre, and beyond for residents and visitors alike.

Throughout the route, interactive trail boards have been installed which offer captivating insights into the local ecosystem and the rich and storied history of the region. In addition, the West Works project has undertaken an extensive tree-planting initiative, with over 3,000 new trees planted across the property replacing the once concrete factory floor. This landscape invites individuals to immerse themselves in nature, learn about the plants and wildlife, all while savouring the vibrant energy of Longbridge Town Centre.

Sarwjit Sambhi, CEO of St. Modwen reiterated the company’s commitment to the community of Longbridge, stating: “The success of our Longbridge regeneration project demonstrates what can be achieved through collaboration between the public and private sectors. Our vision for the region has always been to provide a diverse range of development which can benefit both the local community and businesses alike. Having already attracted industry-leading, global businesses to Longbridge Business Park, we will shortly be delivering much-needed houses on the site which will leave a lasting legacy of our time in Longbridge.”

Rob Flavell, Senior Director at St. Modwen said: “The opening of the public realm at West Works is a significant milestone in the wider Longbridge regeneration project and an exciting new chapter in the legacy of the region. “It has been heartwarming to see how quickly the completely restored mile-long River Rea has become an asset of real community value, with the cycle and footpaths which connect the site to the rest of Longbridge proving incredibly popular with residents, families, workers and visitors alike.”

Longbridge Business Park, a specialised hub for science, technology, medicine, and precision engineering, is positioned within the West Works site as the centre of innovation and entrepreneurship in the region. With five R&D businesses already established within the park, the project is poised to generate up to 5,000 new job opportunities, fostering economic growth and prosperity.

In addition, St. Modwen will also be delivering 343 homes at the West Works site through its housebuilding arm, St. Modwen Homes.

The West Works site was an integral part of the former MG Rover plant, once the largest car factory in Europe, but is now part of St. Modwen’s wider £1bn regeneration of the 468-acre Longbridge site, which it acquired back in 2005. The brownfield project is seven times bigger than Kings Cross regeneration, and has transformed the former factory into a flourishing town centre with over 68 business already calling Longbridge home and thousands of jobs and homes already created.

Damien McGarvey, headteacher at King Edward VI Balaam Wood Academy, said: “The new West Works trail path is a fantastic addition to the area and provides a safe, clean route for many of our pupils to walk to and from school. The path is already proving very popular, taking footfall away from the nearby busy dual carriageway and providing a pleasant walk through nature.”

