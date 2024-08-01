Stoford chooses Glencar to develop latest design and build logistics warehouse scheme in Worcester

Glencar, a leading UK construction company that was recently ranked amongst Europe’s fastest growing businesses, has today announced that it has been appointed by leading commercial property developer Stoford to construct a new 62,413 sq. ft industrial warehouse at their successful Worcester Six business park development situated at Junction 6 of the M5.

The bespoke development is under construction for national foodservice company Bidfood which supplies more than 10,000 products to over 45,000 caterers and food service business across the UK. The project marks the first facility Bidfood are opening the region, occupying a build to suit building on Plot 8A.

The project which started onsite in early April will feature infrastructure works, installation of an attenuation tank and photovoltaic panels together with construction of a POD office, service yard and car parking spaces. Construction is expected to take 28 weeks with PC expected during Q4 2024.

Commenting on the project, Pete Goodman Glencar Managing Director, Midlands and North said: “Repeat business is the best business and so soon after being appointed at Stoford’s Exeter Logistics Park development we are absolutely delighted to receive this second instruction in quick succession.

Both projects are built to suit developments, bespoke to each occupier’s requirements and another example of Stoford’s impressive reputation as a developer of leading edge industrial/warehouse developments for individual occupier requirements.

We are also delighted to be delivering for Bidfood and creating a facility which will help to serve the extensive numbers of caterers it supplies each month together with being a vital cog in the UK’s food delivery logistics network.

We’ve assembled a first-class team on this project and look forward to delivering an excellent outcome to be further extending the scale and scope of the facilities at Worcester Six Business Park which is one of the region’s premier logistics parks and a real success story.

To find out more about the development please click below button..

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals