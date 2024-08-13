Sunbelt Rentals Named Mitie’s Preferred Equipment Rental Supplier

Sunbelt Rentals has secured a multi-year agreement to become the preferred equipment rental supplier for Mitie, covering all areas of Mitie’s operations, including plant and hire equipment.

This partnership aligns with Mitie’s Preferred Supplier Optimisation Strategy, with Sunbelt selected due to its streamlined ordering process and shared values. Both companies place a strong emphasis on sustainability, exceptional customer service, and delivering social value within the communities they operate.

Phil Parker, Chief Executive Officer of Sunbelt Rentals, who assumed the role on 1 May 2024, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership: “We are proud to support Mitie as their preferred equipment rental supplier. Over time, we have developed a trusted partnership based on our shared values. Our ongoing investment in sustainable equipment and innovative technologies will enable Mitie to enhance its operations and provide even better service to its customers. This agreement is an excellent way to mark the launch of Sunbelt 4.0, our new five-year growth strategy, as we focus on prioritising, elevating, and enhancing all aspects of our business to support our customers.”

