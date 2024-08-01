Wates to Retrofit over 400 Orbit Homes

Wates has been appointed by one of the UK’s foremost not-for-profit housing groups, Orbit, to undertake a retrofit programme for 410 homes over two years, marking the start of a long-term partnership to help decarbonise Orbit’s homes.

The appointment will see Wates deliver energy efficiency improvements to 160 homes through the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund’s (SHDF) Wave 2.1 with the remaining 250 properties funded by Orbit and the Government’s ECO4 programme.

The PAS3025-compliant contract will comprise a range of building fabric improvements to enhance efficiency, including external, internal, cavity wall and loft insulation as well as traditional capital works such as roof, window and door replacements.

Wates and Orbit will also explore digital and renewable solutions, including smart thermostats, ventilation upgrades, air and ground source heat pumps, night storage heating systems and photovoltaic panels.

Completion is expected by September 2025 with an option to extend the contract for a further four years. The work forms part of Orbit’s long-term Decarbonisation Retrofit strategy as it works towards the Government’s target for all social housing to reach Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings of C by 2030.

The new contract adds to Wates’ extensive portfolio of social housing retrofit projects, which to-date has included PAS2035-compliant energy efficiency improvements to over 2,000 properties across the UK through a mixture of Government and self-funded programmes.

David Morgan, Executive Managing Director of Wates Property Services, commented: “Our work in social housing retrofit to date has given us a wealth of experience and best practice to support our customers in delivering vital energy efficiency improvements while also planning ahead for their long-term decarbonisation targets. Our collective journey towards Net Zero is reliant on working in partnership in this way, and enables us to efficiently design and deliver the best possible measures for each property, improving efficiency, supporting Orbit in its Net Zero strategy and helping to address fuel poverty for residents.”

Jeanette Hodges, Strategic Asset Management Director at Orbit, commented: “We are committed to ensuring our customers enjoy the benefits of a more energy efficient home which is warmer and more affordable, as well as further our important collective journey towards decarbonising our homes. We have already been working at pace, but look forward to working with Wates to further deliver on our commitments and provide our customers with more energy efficient homes.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals