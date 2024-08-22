Transformative Revamp Planned for Edinburgh’s Calton Square Office Building

Plans are underway to extend and modernise the iconic Calton Square office building in Edinburgh, expanding its space from 150,000 sqft to 200,000 sqft. This ambitious retrofit project aims to significantly enhance the building’s environmental performance while maintaining respect for its historic location next to Calton Hill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Ardstone Capital Ltd (UK), the development manager acting on behalf of Macquarie Asset Management, has appointed the architectural firm Sheppard Robson to lead the redesign. The architects are tasked with creating a structure that seamlessly bridges Edinburgh’s Old and New Towns.

Sheppard Robson’s approach prioritises a fabric-first reuse strategy to address several challenges that the existing building poses for modern occupants. The current extensive glazing has led to overheating and operational inefficiencies, and the building’s fragmented internal layout needs reconfiguration to improve the entrance experience, which is complicated by the site’s varied street levels and stepped primary access.

A key feature of the redesign is a new dramatic triple-height atrium covered with a structural timber roof, which will repurpose an underused internal courtyard for cultural activities that benefit the local community. The new façade will feature profiled spandrels and vertical fins to maximise self-shading and improve thermal efficiency.

The project is targeting prestigious environmental and wellness certifications, including BREEAM Outstanding, NABERS 5*, and WELL Platinum.

Mark Kowal, Partner at Sheppard Robson, commented: “Calton Square is a thoughtful blend of old and new. Our design approach has been to integrate the building into its unique location, creating a seamless transition between the city’s Old and New Towns. The goal is to reposition the existing building by creating an exemplary adaptive reuse project that excels in environmental performance and becomes an asset to the community.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals