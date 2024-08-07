Transforming Historic Buildings into Sustainable Hostels: a&o’s Green Vision for Europe’s Hospitality Sector

a&o Hostels, Europe’s largest privately owned hostel chain, has been making waves in the hospitality industry with its ambitious sustainability goals and strategic growth. Their commitment to converting existing properties into eco-friendly hostels is a testament to their innovative approach to building and construction, particularly in repurposing historic buildings for modern use. This strategy not only preserves the architectural heritage of European cities but also aligns with the growing demand for sustainable and green initiatives in the construction and hospitality sectors.

Sustainable Growth through Building Conversions

One of the most striking aspects of a&o’s expansion strategy is their focus on converting existing office and commercial properties into hostel accommodations. This approach significantly reduces the carbon footprint associated with new construction, contributing to their goal of becoming Europe’s first net-zero hostel chain by 2025. The company’s sustainability report for 2023 highlights a 77% reduction in CO2 emissions per overnight stay since 2015, with current emissions standing at just 3.32 kilograms of CO2e per night.

The environmental benefits of repurposing buildings are substantial. By avoiding the emissions linked to new construction, a&o is helping to conserve resources and reduce waste. Experts suggest that the carbon savings from these conversions could equal the emissions of up to 30 years of operation. This approach not only enhances the sustainability of their operations but also preserves the unique character of historic buildings, allowing guests to experience a piece of history during their stay.

Embracing Green Renovations

To further their green initiatives, a&o has committed to investing 20 million euros by 2029 in energy-efficient renovations of their existing properties. These renovations aim to achieve at least energy efficiency class C for every building, ensuring that the hostels are not only environmentally friendly but also cost-effective in the long term.

A prime example of this is the recent modernisation of a&o’s Munich Hackerbrücke hostel, where around 5 million euros were spent on renovations to improve energy efficiency. Such efforts are part of a&o’s broader strategy to enhance the sustainability of their property portfolio, which currently consists of 39 hostels across nine European countries.

A New Chapter in Brighton

The recent opening of a&o Brighton, the company’s second UK property, exemplifies their commitment to sustainable growth and building conversion. The hostel is housed in a listed Regency-era building that once served as a hotel in 1819. By converting this historic property into a modern hostel, a&o has not only preserved its architectural heritage but also breathed new life into a structure with deep historical significance.

Located in the heart of Brighton, with stunning views of the famous Brighton Pier, the hostel offers 50 rooms with a total of 186 beds. The property includes a Victorian-style lobby bar and a characterful restaurant, maintaining the building’s original charm while providing modern amenities for guests.

Expanding with a Green Conscience

As part of their growth strategy, a&o plans to continue expanding across Europe, with potential new locations in London, Paris, Rome, Madrid, and other major cities. The company is focused on sustainable growth, ensuring that each new property aligns with their long-term vision of sustainability and green practices.

Their success in integrating sustainability into their business model is further evidenced by their record-breaking performance in 2023, with 6.1 million overnight stays and a turnover of 217 million euros. This momentum is likely to continue as the company leverages its sustainability credentials to attract environmentally conscious travellers.

Leading the Way in Sustainable Hospitality

a&o Hostels’ commitment to sustainability and green construction practices is setting a new standard in the hospitality industry. By converting existing buildings and investing in energy-efficient renovations, they are not only reducing their carbon footprint but also preserving the architectural heritage of Europe’s cities. As they continue to expand, a&o’s model of sustainable growth serves as an inspiration for the wider industry, demonstrating that it is possible to achieve business success while also protecting the environment.

