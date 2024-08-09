Topping Out ceremony marks construction milestone for new citizenM hotel in Dublin

The topping out ceremony at Ireland’s first citizenM hotel took place recently, marking a significant construction milestone for the project.

citizenM Dublin St Patrick’s will be a nine-storey hotel from the award-winning hotel and lifestyle brand, situated at the former Molyneux House site opposite St Patrick’s Cathedral.

Led by award-winning construction and fit-out firm, Gilbert-Ash, which is currently growing its team in Ireland, the 245-room hotel is set to open in 2025.

The façade of Molyneux House redesigned by the renowned Dublin architect, Sam Stephenson, will be retained as part of the new build citizenM hotel.

The hotel will feature 245 of citizenM’s signature bedrooms, with XL king-size beds, an HD TV offering streaming options via free super-fast Wi-Fi, a relaxing rain shower and customisable room ambience fully controlled by an in-room iPad or the guest’s own smartphone via the award-winning citizenM app – enabling a fully contactless experience for everything from the TV to the temperature, blinds and lights.

In terms of public spaces, guests will be able to enjoy an art-filled ground floor ‘Living Room’ which will include a 24/7 canteenM bar, pantry and servery, self check-in area, comfortable seating areas with designer furniture from Vitra, and four inspiring societyM meeting rooms available for half-day and full-day use.

Art and culture are key to citizenM’s brand – art and styling items are carefully selected and site specific for each hotel, drawing inspiration from the local community. To date, citizenM has worked with 140+ artists across its 34 hotels.

citizenM Dublin St Patrick’s is designed to achieve BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standards. It operates without a mains gas connection, powered by purchased renewable electricity and making use of a solar water collector. This ensures that guests can enjoy their stay while minimising their environmental impact, significantly reducing emissions per room night.

It is the second project Gilbert-Ash has worked on with citizenM after the team completed the modular construction of citizenM London Victoria.

Gilbert-Ash Project Director, Sean Doran, said the company is proud to be once again working with citizenM on a hotel which will complement Dublin’s existing hospitality offering.

He said: “It’s always pleasing to get to the topping out stage as the building really starts to emerge from the plans.

“This building has a lot of character and we will be retaining part of the façade which will give the hotel’s appearance a nice balance of tradition and cutting-edge innovation.

“There have been many technical elements to the job, but we are progressing well and working alongside citizenM and our other partners on this project has been hugely satisfying.

“I have no doubt that when complete, citizenM Dublin St Patrick’s will be extremely popular with guests as it will step outside the traditional hotel model with the focus on affordable luxury for the people.”

Klaas van Lookeren Campagne, CEO of citizenM, said he is excited to see the Dublin hotel progressing well, as the Irish capital has been high on the company’s list of target cities for some time.

He said: “We are thrilled to have reached this milestone for our first ever hotel in Dublin, and our first entry into the Irish market. We believe our affordable luxury concept is a great fit for the city, and we look forward to connecting with this vibrant community.”

citizenM has 34 hotels across the UK, North America, Europe and Asia. This marks the brand’s first venture into Ireland, and it is actively seeking further opportunities in Dublin city centre.

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration.

To find out more about Gilbert-Ash visit www.gilbert-ash.com, and for more about citizenM visit www.citizenM.com

